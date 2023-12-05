Safa and Kaizer Chiefs mourn the passing of Jermaine Craig

Jermaine died after collapsing while at the gym.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the renowned sports journalist Jermaine Craig, who passed away on Monday, 4 December.

Jermaine also previously worked as a communications head for the 2010 Fifa World Cup bid and local organising committee.

In a Press statement, his family said that he collapsed while at a gym and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The family has requested privacy and shared that funeral and other arrangements will be announced in due course.

“We ask that you keep Michelle, Matthew, Christian, Jermaine’s mom, and the rest of the family in your prayers. The family requests privacy and deeply appreciates your messages of support during this difficult time,” the statement added.

‘I am shocked, saddened and at a loss for words’ – Safa president, Dr Danny Jordaan

The South African Football Association (Safa) President, Dr Danny Jordaan, who worked closely with Jermaine, said he is saddened by his passing.

Jordaan also shared his heartfelt condolences to Jermaine’s Family and friends, adding: ‘’This is a sad day for me and most South Africans, especially those in the journalism and the communications fraternity where Jermaine worked for different entities.

‘’He was my head of media and communications during the 2010 Fifa World Cup, where I was the CEO, and his expertise was treasured globally. He was a calm and diligent individual who was thorough in whatever he did. I am shocked, saddened, and at a loss for words.”

Kaizer Chiefs also released a statement paying tribute to Jermaine: “The Kaizer Chiefs Family is shocked and distraught on hearing of the sudden and devastating passing of Jermaine Craig this morning.

“No words can describe [our despair] at losing a valued colleague and dear friend. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they try to process this heart-wrenching misfortune. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

