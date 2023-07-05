Banyana sponsors are not charmed with Safa

By Mgosi Squad

The debacle involving Banyana Banyana and the South African Football Association (Safa) has placed Banyana sponsors Sasol in a tight corner regarding their sponsorship deal with the association.



ALSO READ: Banyana called ‘mercenaries, traitors’ amid boycott



This is according to an insider in the Banyana camp, who says Sasol are not happy with the way things prevailed on Sunday when the Caf African Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winners were about to take on Botswana at the Tsakane Stadium.



A dispute between Banyana players and Safa on Sunday saw the players selected to represent the country at the Fifa Women’s World Cup ending up not playing the match against Botswana, forcing Safa to assemble a team to play the match an hour before kick-off.



Banyana were said not to be happy to be playing at an “inappropriate” Tsakane Stadium and their salary demands around the World Cup.



ALSO READ: Safa announce another betting sponsor for Bafana Bafana



Meanwhile, Safa, the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture of the Republic of South Africa and Motsepe Foundation have called a press conference on Wednesday morning, where they will “make an urgent and important announcement related to Banyana Banyana’s departure to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia and New Zealand”.



It is believed that Caf president Patrice Motsepe has stepped in through his foundation to try the financial debacle between Safa and the unions representing Banyana Banyana.