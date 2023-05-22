PICS: Masechaba Ndlovu welcomes her third baby

By Lineo Lesemane

Masechaba Ndlovu has officially welcomed her third baby boy, Lukhanyo Lwezizwe. The TV and radio host penned a lengthy letter on Instagram dedicated to the newborn.

She said she gave birth two weeks ago, and it already feels like it has been months. She also thanked her baby daddy for the support.

“They say a mother is a man’s first love, so this is my very first love letter to you and the first of many to come. I love you son. Your dad and I are ecstatic that you are finally here. I honestly don’t know how I would have coped if it were not for your dad…

“Your dad is the only person who has bathed you since you were born. It’s become your daddy-baby bonding time in the evenings. It gives me so much joy to just relax and watch him render such a powerful act of service to you. I’m in awe every single day,” she said.

Breastfeeding

Masechaba also opened up about the breastfeeding hardships that she faced in the first week. She said it has always been her plan to breastfeed baby Lukhanyo.

“The first few days were tough and we had to top up with formula. Your dad encouraged me every day and he believed in what I was trying to do, even during that initial period when my milk was not sufficient for you.

“Your dad never stopped believing and instead encouraged and even assisted me to latch you on my breast before your bottle feeds. With each passing day, the top-ups became less frequent and smaller in quantity and eventually, we abandoned the formula altogether,” she wrote.

Inside Masechaba’s baby shower

Earlier this month, Masechaba posted cute snaps on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek inside her lavish baby shower.

She said it was a successful and blessed day. She also thanked everyone that lent a helping hand.

“Show up for yourself and life will show up for you! 🕯️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #MasechabasBabyShower. Thank you to my loved ones who clearly worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this day as special as it was. Especially my sisters Joy, Hazel and Thandi,” she wrote.

