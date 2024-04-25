Saleng set submit transfer request at Orlando Pirates?

The attacking midfielder has made 15 league appearances this season, scoring thrice and making one assist.

Out of favour Orlando Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng is set to submit a transfer request at the end of the season as he looks to get more game time somewhere else, a source has revealed.



Following an impressive 2022/23 season that saw him being named the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season, Saleng has been reduced into a bench warmer at Pirates this season.

Now a source says Saleng is not happy with how things have turned out for him at Pirates and will request the club to send him out on loan or to release him completely so that he can get game time somewhere.

“I think the failed moves at the end of last season affected Monnapule somehow. He was never the same player after that,” said the source.

Saleng was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns and other overseas clubs, but the move failed to materialise.



“But he is over that right now and you can see whenever he comes in that he is more focused right now. But it looks like the coach wants to turn him into an impact player and he is not happy with that hence he will ask the club to let him go and play somewhere else,” added the source.

Saleng has also played for ORBIT College, Free State Stars and Moroka Swallows in his career.