A proud moment for Lorna Maseko as she becomes executive chef at South African Airways

The SAA executive chef said she set out to create a proudly South African menu grounded in her heritage and culture.

Lorna Maseko is the new executive chef for the South African Airways for this financial year. Picture: lornamaseko/Instagram

It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

But even a good must be celebrated, and that is what celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has done after sharing that she’ll be in charge of South African Airways’ (SAA) menu for this financial year, as the Executive Chef.

“I’m so proud and excited to announce that I’ve partnered with our national carrier, South African Airways, to create a menu for this fiscal year,” she shared on her social media.

Her announcement was accompanied by a video on her Instagram which showed the menu and all its options. On one page of the list of food options, Maseko’s face can be seen on the menu in her chef’s attire.

“So you may have seen my face on the South African Airways menu, that’s because I’ve partnered with them for 2025 as an executive chef,” she said.

Pressure in the SAA kitchen

In her video, Maseko said the preparation for the food went over two days, saying there were more than 30 dishes she had to create.

“There were a lot of dishes to create, and Chef Mandla and the team are absolutely amazing. I wanted to create a menu that was proudly South African and grounded in my heritage and culture.”

“Each dish is obviously quite intricate and detailed, and I really wanted to celebrate the African continent as much as possible. So the team sits down and tastes everything,” averred Maseko.

“There are so many intricate details that go into menus that are on flight, and it’s quite an interesting process. I learnt so much through all of this, I can’t wait for you guys to experience this,” she shared.

The Maseko-inspired menu will be available to those flying business classes on a long-haul or domestic flight.

Judge on Beat Bobby Flay

In December 2025 Maseko was one of the judges on the popular Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay Holiday Throwdown alongside international chefs Michael Jenkins and Ed McFarland.

