Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani are expecting another baby – [VIDEO]

Congratulations are in order!

Celebrity couple Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani are expecting their second bundle of joy.

The pair have a beautiful four-year-old son together, Tiyani Chinyani.

Announcing the exciting news of their second pregnancy, the former Muvhango actress posted a video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Our little family just got bigger.”

Fans and other celebrities, including Pearl Thusi, Thembisa Mdoda, Pearl Modiadie, and many others, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“This is beautiful. Congratulations, and may God continue to rain blessings on your family,” commented the former Real Housewives of Durban star, Annie Mthembu.

Through thick and thin

The couple’s journey has not been smooth sailing. In 2021, they went through a public breakup.

At that time, Simz took to Instagram to announce their split.

She wrote, “An end to a beautiful love story… I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again, and to smile again. I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me.”

Despite the challenges they faced, Simz stated they would remain committed to co-parenting their son.

In the breakup statement, she praised Tino for evolving into the man he has always wanted to be.

“You are an amazing father to our son, and I will forever be grateful for the gift you’ve given me,” she wrote.

A few months later, the couple reconciled and began posting snaps of themselves together on their social media platforms.

