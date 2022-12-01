Simz Ngema offers post-baby body advice for moms: ‘Stop comparing yourself to other people’ 

Kaunda Selisho

Even though the conversation around the pressure that new mothers face to snap back into shape after giving birth is a conversation that has been going on for years, the post-baby body conversation was thrust into the spotlight with speculation that reality TV star Faith Nketsi got surgery shortly after giving birth to her first child.

Many accused the star of getting some kind of surgery or aesthetic treatment to retain her famed curves and do so in record time.

Amid all the chatter, actress Simz Ngema took to her Instagram account to share her two cents on the post-baby body conversation.

“Dear New mum, take your time with your body. You carried a whole human being. It’s okay to fall, as long as you don’t stay down. A little commitment and discipline can take you far. Stop comparing yourself to other people, it’s been 2years and I’m still working on my body. stay in your lane and love the body you are in,” wrote Ngema.

The caption accompanied images and video of her frolicking in a pool at a spa.

‘I needed this’

Simphiwe’s message resonated heavily with her followers who took to her comments to thank her for the massage and let her know that they needed to hear what she had to say about post-baby body pressure.

Some also shared their own experiences about their relationship with their body changed after giving birth.

One of those followers was actress and singer Tshepi Mashego (@tshepithesong).

“I appreciate this so much, I literally had friends, family and the acting industry judge me as if “Tshepi” had changed but all it was is I had a child and refused to get into the snap-back trap. I’m still struggling but I’m so comfortable with who I am. Let’s normalise mom bods. We create miracles. We are amazing!” commented Tshepi.

Tshepi appeared on the eTV drama Scandal! where she met actor Brighton Ngoma (Quinton Nyathi). The pair later had a child together and recently celebrated their 14th anniversary.

“Also, new moms need to stop pressurising themselves and learn to be patient and extend as much grace to themselves as they do to others. You look gorgeous mama,” commented @omolemomathebe.

“[Three] humans later and I feel no pressure to look like how I was at Varsity. I am content. I eat clean, I workout 5x a week, but I truly stay in my lane. Love it,” said @mmalenyalo_82.

“I gained 20kgs during pregnancy. Baby 2 years now l only lost 5kgs and I’m taking my time, no hurry no pressure,” added @gabriellemaka.

Adding to the post-baby body conversation, Instagram user @tshego_mnc wrote; “I needed to hear this. I gained just over 20kgs during my pregnancy and it is exactly 2 months today since the c-section and I only managed to shed off only 10kgs.”

“I really needed to hear this… thank you. It’s been 11days,” said @iamfionanyasha.

“Thank you mama, I needed this,” commented @velilenothandoh.

