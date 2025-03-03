Siya Kolisi’s legacy lives on: NWU opens iconic residences

Siya Kolisi’s name now graces the NWU campus with the opening of the Siya Kolisi Residence, a tribute to his remarkable journey from Zwide to World Cup hero.

The North-West University (NWU) marked a historic moment last week as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi officially opened the Siya Kolisi Residence. This new home for NWU Rugby Institute students is a testament to his legacy.

Adding to the momentous occasion, Kolisi’s mentor and rugby mastermind, Dr Rassie Erasmus, unveiled the Invictus Residence, a multi-sport facility to nurture future champions.

Kolisi: ‘Your blessings are not just for you’

An emotional Kolisi expressed his gratitude: “No one ever dreams to have moments like this, to have a building named after them. I am honoured and grateful for this opportunity and want to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. I am standing on the shoulders of many people who helped me be where I am today.”

Addressing the students, he reminded them that hard work and perseverance are key: “Your opportunities are not just for you. Your blessings are not just for you. You all want to become rugby players, but you are more than that. You have an opportunity to study — take it! Rugby won’t always work for everyone, so use all your opportunities.

If you fail, get up. Don’t stay down. The more you get up, the more you learn. Just be good people. I haven’t always been the best example, but I learn daily. Be kind to one another. Don’t try to be the cool kid. I’ve done that; it’s not awesome. Just be a good human being. You never know where life will take you.”

Watch the opening of the Siya Kolisi Residence here:

Erasmus: Pushing the limits of success

Erasmus, who received an honorary doctorate from NWU in 2024, praised the university for its forward-thinking approach: “It’s a privilege to be part of a university that thinks outside the box.”

He encouraged the Invictus Residence students to chase their dreams relentlessly: “Give it your all. Nothing great comes easy.”

Siya Kolisi’s journey: From Zwide to World Champion

NWU principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Bismark Tyobeka, delivered a powerful tribute to Kolisi and Erasmus: “Is there an image more iconic than Siya Kolisi leading the Springboks onto the field? Has our nation ever stood more united behind a sportsman? Could we ever have imagined Kolisi and his Springboks, under Rassie’s guidance, winning two Rugby World Cups and uniting a country in triumph? I don’t think so.”

He emphasised that Kolisi’s story is bigger than rugby. “Siya’s journey, from Zwide to world champion, proves the undeniable power of opportunity. He is a symbol of hope and possibility. We celebrate you, Nt’wakuthi (our brother).”

He added with a grin to Erasmus: “Rassie, jy bly ‘n yster (you remain a powerhouse)”

