Plumtree: Springbok captain Kolisi brings ‘energy and fun’ to Sharks leadership

The Sharks coach described Siya Kolisi as "a joy at training", saying the playful and encouraging element he brings to the side galvanises them to play for each other.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree believes Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been a key proponent of a dynamic centred around playfulness and camaraderie within the team, which inspires players to perform better than they would if it were all business.

Plumtree spoke to media on Thursday after announcing his squad to play the Lions in the two sides’ first United Rugby Championship (URC) local derby against each other this season.

Kolisi will play from the bench at Ellis Park on Saturday after returning from his Springbok-mandated rest period. He normally captains the side but Vincent Tshituka has filled this role admirably since the start of the URC season and come into his own since Kolisi’s absence and Eben Etzebeth’s injury.

Kolisi ‘a joy at training’

Plumtree said the team was in high spirits as the loose forward returned to the fold.

“Siya Kolisi was a joy at training this week. He brings so much energy and fun to the group,” the coach said.

“Behind any good team is having a group prepared to give their best for each other. That means having fun with each other.

“When you are out there playing with your mate you’re going to go harder aren’t you?”

He said even in the world of professional sport it was not all about talent.

“Players want to dig in and go hard for each other. If we don’t have that we will never be the side we want to be.”

Sharks would underestimate the Lions at their own peril

Turning his attention to the Lions, who beat the Sharks in both URC fixtures last season, Plumtree said Kolisi’s leadership will be needed for their “massive task” at Ellis Park.

He said the Lions were a strong side that other clubs had underestimated at their own peril.

“Some teams will fall into that trap but we haven’t,” he said. “They can knock anyone over at Ellis Park.”

Plumtree said the squad he named showed consistency, being much the same as it was when they beat the Bulls 29–19 at Loftus two weeks ago.

A noticeable omission, however, was that Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane misses his first game after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Another Springbok prop, Ruan Dreyer, fills his spot.

And as Siya Kolisi plays his fifth URC match for the Sharks this season, Deon Slabbert will come in for just his second.

“It will be good to have a look at him [Slabbert],” Plumtree said, noting the 24-year-old lock’s only game for the Sharks since he moved from the Bulls last season was off the bench in their 42–22 win against Cardiff.