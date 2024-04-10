Sizwe Dhlomo confirms Glen Lewis’ joining of Kaya after station’s failed attempt to get Azania

Kaya FM-destined Glen Lewis hosted his last show on Radio 2000 on Good Friday, with DJ Sbu taking over the breakfast show.

After some weeks of speculation, Kaya FM’s Sizwe Dhlomo has confirmed that seasoned broadcaster Glen Lewis is joining the Gauteng radio station after a failed attempt to rope in Azania Mosaka to the station.

“Initially, we were planning on getting Azania [Mosaka] to do the afternoon drive but she ended up moving overseas and we’ve now gone back to the drawing board… and now we have Glen Lewis,” averred Dhlomo in a chat with the Sowetan.

On Good Friday Glen Lewis hosted his last show on Radio 2000, bidding his morning show listeners a farewell.

“My time at Radio 2000 has been a valuable chapter,” said Glen Lewis, whose real name is Mpotseng Tshinaba.

“As we part ways, I carry with me the laughter, the challenges and the growth. Farewell buzzers,” averred the Morning Buzz host in a statement after his last instalment of the show.

Glen Lewis hosted the show together with Nathi Ndamase Lelo Mzaca. The show has now been taken over by another airwaves veteran, DJ Sbu.

“Thank you for paving the way, opening the doors and being a solid role model for us for two decades,” wrote the Mofaya boss.

“These are going to be very big shoes to fill. But with the grace of God and your blessing I know the team will hold it down well and make you proud.”

A failed ‘Azanian’ attempt

Last July there were reports that Kaya FM was working on a move to replace Dineo Ranaka with Mosaka.

The speculation came after Ranaka officially left the station, this after she had asked for time away from her breakfast show, sighting mental health struggles.

Dhlomo has been the stand-in breakfast show host since Ranaka’s request for a mental recess.

In the recent interview, Dhlomo dismissed reports about Mosaka’s planned takeover of the coveted breakfast slot and said his position has long been clarified.

“I signed my contract last year already. We were trying to get the afternoon show together first … that’s mainly the reason why we didn’t officially announce that I’d be taking over the breakfast slot,” averred Dhlomo.

With Glen Lewis confirmed as the new drive-time host, it’s not clear whether the incumbent hosts – Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe – will return to their late night slot or whether the station will find a slot for the pair in the day-time.

