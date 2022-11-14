‘I was wrong’– Faith Nketsi-Njilo apologises for putting helper on blast

Lethabo Malatsi

Following her Twitter rant about her now former helper, social media influencer Faith Nketsi-Njilo apologised to her helper for putting her on blast on her social media platform.

In a series of tweets, Faith Nketsi, shared that her 50-year-old helper saw her previous tweets about her and subsequently resigned as she will not take the “disrespect and humiliation” of being put on blast on social media.

Faith’s helper claimed that “she’s worked for a lot of people and they’ve never had a problem with her or tweeted about her”. The Have Faith reality star further apologised to her helper’s friends and family who might have seen her Twitter rant.

Last week, Faith went on to say the newly hired helper has been complaining about being sick and not knowing how to make tea or coffee; and that whenever she asks “uAunty” [the helper] for assistance she is rather reluctant to do so.

Aunty offered a guest tea today????.Do u think she saw the tweets????. She’s also being so nice…Eish and I also love how she is with Sky. She loves her sm ????Maybe I should sit both aunties down and align their jobs to their capabilities…or am I being tricked into change of heart?— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) November 12, 2022

‘We live to learn’

“Not once did I think she was going to see these tweets, I mean she’s 50 and she said she had no idea of who I was but that’s no excuse. I take full accountability for expressing myself on social media instead of communicating with her. There, I was wrong. We live to learn,” Nketsi-Njilo wrote.

uAunty previously had a dispute with her mother, Linky Mamogale Modise, when she was asked to help take Sky’s things upstairs, Faith added. The two patched things up but the helper found it hard to do the same with Faith.

Altercation with my mom, because u went to ur room when she asked u to help take Sky’s things upstairs,but in the morning U asked to speak to her and u guys patched things up. Why didn’t U do that with me?” And she said it’s because she spoke to “umnikazi we Khaya”and he said ➡️— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) November 13, 2022

Though her helper said she spoke to “umnikazi we Khaya” (the owner of the house), referring to Faith’s husband, Nzuzo Njilo, and agreed to have a meeting “when he gets back from work” the meeting didn’t materialize.

Following her resignation, Faith said she sent her [helper] money to go home and also offered transportation, however, her family member was already waiting at their residence to pick her up.

