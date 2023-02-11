‘Are we planning to shoot and kill all our stars?’: Reactions to AKA’s death

Xanet Scheepers

A feeling of disbelief is enveloping South Africans this morning as they wake up to the news that one of the country’s most talented musicians was shot and killed at close range in KwaZulu-Natal.

Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and a close friend were shot dead on Durban’s Florida road late on Friday evening.

The hashtags #RIPAKA, #akaworldwide, Kairo and Not Aka have been trending since late Friday night when news of his passing started making the rounds on social media.

Tributes poured in for the award-winning rapper on Saturday morning from the South African entertainment industry, fellow colleagues, fans and politicians.

ALSO SEE: ‘We cannot have artists taken in such an inhumane manner’ – KZN MEC Sport, Arts, Culture condemns AKA’s murder

‘The heartless murdered is a friend of someone’

The ANC in KwaZulu Natal has called on police to act firmly on crime following the murder on AKA. They’ve also called on anyone with information to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

“The heartless murderer is a friend of someone. He is a brother and a neighbour. Most of all, the murderer is a community member. We are encouraging anyone with information to co-operate with law enforcement agencies.

It is a fact that some of those who are involved in such crimes are known by certain community members. We must not allow one individual to disgrace all of us as peace-loving South Africans,” Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme House said in a statement on Saturday morning.

ANC KZN also shared their condolences to AKA’s family, business associates, the entertainment industry and his fans.

“We shall all miss his voice and sight but never from our hearts as we listen to his inspiring music,” it said in the statement.

The South African government shared their condolences on Twitter.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Hip Hop Superstar Kiernan Jarryd Forbes commonly known as “AKA”! May his soul rest in peace. The Megacy mourns you Bhova,” it tweeted.

We would like to express our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Hip Hop Superstar Kiernan Jarryd Forbes commonly know as “AKA”! May his soul rest in peace. The Megacy mourns you Bhova. #RIPAKA [Photo: Twitter @akaworldwide] pic.twitter.com/HmOV7iHUjj— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 11, 2023

Social media reacts to AKA’s shocking murder

The streets of Twitter were ablaze with messages of shock, disbelief and condolences on Saturday morning.

The country as a whole, from politicians and musicians, to fans and friends took to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the untimely passing of the world-renowned rapper.

A huge loss to the country and the global music industry and source of immeasurable sorrow to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of AKA Kiernan Forbes, doting father of Kairo. Heartfelt condolences to loved ones #RIPAKA💔💐 pic.twitter.com/sk5VCtQdb5— Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) February 11, 2023

Rest my brother.. this hurts. Thinking about your beautiful daughter and loved ones in general. Thank you for the good times and laughs.. I always enjoyed working with you 🙏🏽 #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/eKgGsX91uJ— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) February 11, 2023

#RIPAKA I met him yesterday physically for the first time the only thing i could say "You are so tall"him and his friend's were so kind to grant us the photo opportunity. It was so funny how he goofed around with my kid, Man, it hurts condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/7JAA2heNkB— Sharon_Shezi (@SharonShezi2) February 11, 2023

the numbing shock upon hearing that aka has passed away💔🕊there are no words to express the sorrow of such an untimely death😭



my deepest condolences go out to his family, nadia, his friends, the megacy and most of all to kairo😢💔



he will be sorely missed#ripaka 💐🕊 pic.twitter.com/FFKZ9rO21l— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 11, 2023

I'm out of words. 💔💔 Are we really planning to shoot and kill all our shining stars?! Rest In Peace Kiernan Forbes. Thank You for the music, for sharing your amazing talent with us. So Sorry that your young life was brutally ended in the cruel streets of South Africa. #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/anmDi1UdYo— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) February 11, 2023

This is so unfair, I am literally shaking of fear, pain and sorrow. A mother has lost her son, a very little girl has lost her dad, a young man has lost his future, killing has become a common business in SA, how do we raise our kids safely in this country?💔#RIPAKA #anele #CCTV pic.twitter.com/1j6rqwQEBB— Sisanda Nomusa Qwabe-Coutaud (@SisandaQ) February 11, 2023