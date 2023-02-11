‘We cannot have artists taken in such an inhumane manner’ – KZN MEC Sport, Arts, Culture condemns AKA’s murder

Xanet Scheepers

Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his bodyguard were shot dead on Durban’s Florida road late on Friday evening. According to police reports, the two men were standing outside Wish Restaurant when two unknown gunmen came across the street on foot and opened fire on them.

AKA’s parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes confirmed the news of their son’s death in a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of 10 February, 2023.”

‘News of AKA’s death is shocking and infuriating’

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Amanda Bani-Mapena said that the attacks and killings of music artists are often unheard of, and the news of AKA’s death is not only shocking, but infuriating too.

“The tragic killing, no matter the motivation, has not only deprived AKA’s family but it has put pain to one of the scintillatingly successful artist stories in South Africa, Africa and the entire world. AKA was a household name globally,” Bani-Mapena said in a statement late on Friday evening.

She further condemned the shooting of the rapper saying that they [KwaZulu-Natal] refuse to be defined as a province that does not recognise the value of human life.

“We cannot have artists lives taken in such an inhumane manner. This has left us distraught and bereft. We hope the law enforcement agencies will do their work in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We send heartfelt condolences to his beloved family, fans and industry colleagues,” said Bani-Mapena.

Politicians saddened by AKA’s death

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema took to his Twitter account late on Friday evening after news of the rapper’s death started trending on social media sharing his disbelieve at the news.

“What’s happening to our artists now?”, his Tweet read.

What's happening to our Artists now?🤷🏿‍♂️— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 10, 2023

ANC Secretary General and Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula also took to Twitter to express his grief, simply Tweeting the words ‘AKA’ with a heart broken emoji.