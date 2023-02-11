AKA and bodyguard gunned down: KZN Police investigating two cases of murder

Narissa Subramoney

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating two counts of murder following the shooting of SA rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) and his bodyguard at a popular nightlife spot on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday evening.

Two armed suspects fire shots at close range

Police say the two men aged 34 and 36 were walking towards their vehicle from from Wish Restaurant when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects.

The suspects walked up to them from across the street and shot the pair at close range, before fleeing the scene on foot.

“Both victims were declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are ongoing,” said KZN Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Appeals for information

Police are appealing to the citizens who may have information that can assist in the investigation and lead to the capture the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively, tip-offs can be relayed via the MySAPS App.

These cameras can be a big help,But due to Loadshedding they probably not working and now that has led AKAs killers to get away with murder just like that Eskom now even letting murders walk away free #RIPAKA #Nadia Florida Road Kairo Not AKA Anele Tembe pic.twitter.com/ax8ABwyk9Y— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) February 11, 2023

The 36-year-old rapper was in the province for a birthday celebration and appearance at an establishment called Yugo.

AKA had been promoting the appearance on his social media in the lead-up to the party even though his birthday had already passed.

AKA’s family appeal for space

AKA’s parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes confirmed the news of their son’s death in a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo.

“To many he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and he gave love in return,” reads the statement.

“In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days.”

Business as usual

Netshiunda, who visited Florida Road on Saturday morning said the crime scene had been completely cleared and neighbouring businesses had resumed operations as usual.

He also could not confirm if the suspects had stolen anything off the deceased.

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho and Xanet Scheepers