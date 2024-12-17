16 South African celebrities who died in 2024 [PICS]

From celebrated actors to renowned musicians, here are South African stars who passed away this year.

South African celebrities who died in 2024. Pictures: Gallo Images and Instagram

The year 2024 has been a bittersweet one for South Africa’s showbiz industry with the loss of several iconic figures who left an indelible impact through their talents, passion, and dedication.

From celebrated actors to renowned musicians, here are 16 South African personalities who passed away this year.

1. Dingaan Thobela

“The Rose of Soweto,” as he was popularly known, died on 29 April 2024 due to complications following a heart attack.

The two-time WBO world titleholder was celebrated for his extraordinary achievements in the boxing ring.

2. Mpho Sebeng

Popularly known for his roles in shows like Rhythm City, Ring of Lies, Z’bondiwe, Miseducation and many more, the actor tragically lost his life in a car accident on 5 May 2024.

3. Malome Vector

The Lesotho superstar, who was based in South Africa, died in a car accident on 24 July 2024. Malome Vector was celebrated for his unique fusion of hip-hop and Sesotho influences.

4. Lizwi Wokuqala

Lizwi died alongside Malome Vector in the same car accident. He was a rising modern-traditional music star, known for his dedication to isiZulu cultural music.

5. Connie Chiume

Renowned actress Connie Chiume, who captivated audiences with her role as Mamokete in Rhythm City and gained international acclaim in Black Panther, passed away on 6 August 2024 from natural causes, according to her family’s statement.

6. Zanele Mbokazi

On 12 August 2024, the country mourned the loss of Zanele Mbokazi, a gospel icon and media personality, after she lost her battle with cancer.

7. Thabiso Sikwane

On 31 August, radio personality and author Thabiso Sikwane also lost her battle with cancer.

Sikwane was popularly known for hosting a breakfast show on Kaya 959. She also worked for notable radio stations such as SAfm, Voice of Soweto, and Power 98.7.

8. Dr Jessica Mbangeni

The 47-year-old South African poet also passed away on Saturday, 31 August, following a brief illness.

9. Mapaputsi

Kwaito legend Mapaputsi, known for hits like Izinja and Ngiyabonga Baba, passed away after a short illness on 6 September 2024.

10. Darlington “Papa G” Michaels

The legendary actor, popularly known for his role in Isidingo, died on 13 September 2024 following complications from a respiratory illness.

11. Sello Motloung

The veteran actor Sello Motloung passed away at the age of 54 after collapsing at his home in Johannesburg in September this year.

12. Solly Moholo

The legendary singer succumbed to his illness in hospital on 2 October, after suffering a stroke and multiple organ failure while in Botswana.

13. Sasha-Lee Walton

The former beauty queen reportedly died by suicide at the age of 54.

Sasha-Lee Walton. Picture: Facebook/Sasha-Lee Walton

14. Adrian Alper

The director and actor died in May this year at the age of 51 from complications related to tuberculosis.

15. Glynis Johns

The actress, born in October 1923 in Pretoria, passed away in January this year at the age of 100.

16. Jean du Plessis

The 25-year-old singer, popularly known by his stage name Jan Bloukaas, lost his battle with cancer earlier this month on 3 December.

Jan Bloukaas before he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2022. Picture: Facebook/Jan Bloukaas

