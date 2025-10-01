‘Fearless, brave and courageous’: Sports presenter and advisor Walter Mokoena remembers Nathi Mthethwa

Mokoena said the reports on Mthethwa's death do not align with the man he knew

South Africa is mourning the shocking death of former minister Nathi Mthethwa, who passed away in Paris this week.

Among those paying tribute to Mthethwa is popular broadcaster Walter Mokoena, who once worked closely with the former minister.

Mokoena described him as a man of courage and conviction.

Mthethwa, who was serving as South Africa’s ambassador to France, was 58 years old.

According to French authorities, he was reported missing by his wife on Monday after she received a worrying text message.

By Tuesday morning, his body was discovered in the courtyard of the Hyatt Regency hotel in western Paris. Prosecutors confirmed that the window of his 22nd-floor room had been forced open with scissors found at the scene.

The news has sparked grief and confusion, particularly among those who knew him personally. While French prosecutors continue to investigate, speculation around the possibility of suicide has left many unsettled. For Mokoena, who served as his advisor during Mthethwa’s time as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, the reports do not align with the man he knew.

“When I first heard the news, I thought it was a bad joke. It is utterly shocking,” Mokoena said in an interview with Newsroom Afrika.

“The Nathi Mthethwa I knew was fearless, very brave, and very courageous. To hear that there are suspicions of suicide does not speak to the man I worked with. It is puzzling and very hard to accept.”

Mokoena also questioned the circumstances surrounding the ambassador’s death, especially given his diplomatic position.

“As someone who has lived in Paris, I know that area very well. For an ambassador, there are usually layers of security and intelligence support. To hear that there was none in place is strange. It makes you wonder,” he said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has since clarified that South African ambassadors do not travel with security details. Instead, they are assigned drivers.

Mokoena, best known to South Africans as a charismatic sports broadcaster, was handpicked by Mthethwa years ago to serve as his advisor.

The partnership was built on trust and respect, as well as a shared passion for sport and its role in shaping society.

“As much as he was not entirely a sports person, he had a wonderful left foot,” Mokoena recalled fondly. “I think that is why he roped me in to assist him in the department, because of my knowledge of sport and the environment.”

For Mokoena, the loss is deeply personal. Beyond the public figure, Mthethwa was also a mentor and a man. “He was strong, fearless, and determined. That is the Nathi Mthethwa I will remember,” he said.

Mokoena said the memories of their time together will endure far longer than the speculation. “Life can be unpredictable,” he reflected, “but his legacy of courage and strength will never be forgotten.”