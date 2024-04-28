‘Rest in peace, dad’: Gavin Hunt bids farewell to his father

Less than a year ago, the Hunt family had to bury the coach’s mother after her passing in June.

SuperSport United football club coach Gavin Hunt confirmed the passing of his father, Martin Hunt on Sunday.

“Rest in Peace dad. You waited for me today to come and see you. Love you,” wrote the former Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

Rest in Peace dad 💔😔🙏🕊️ you waited for me today to come and see you. Love you pic.twitter.com/TKik0O99UA — Gavin John Hunt (@gavinjohnhunt12) April 28, 2024

His club, Matsatsantsa as they’re fondly known, also confirmed the passing on their social media accounts.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Hunt family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” read SuperSport United’s brief statement.

Hunt is known for his love for his family, specifically his twin daughters, Kaitlin and Keegan Jane Hunt. The former enrolled for her coaching course last year, but was also focusing on her profession as a football biokineticist.

“So, my aim at the moment is to be a coach, I would like to coach, that’s the whole goal of this. I want to further my progression in coaching. I want to get more licenses. I want to coach a team, although I’m educating myself I want to be on the field. That’s the whole goal of doing the Safa courses,” Kaitlin told the SABC in 2023.

Defeat to Chiefs

Hunt was in the dugout during Saturday night’s game at the Peter Mokaba Stadium where the Pretoria side lost to Amakhosi.

Chiefs walked away with a 2-1 victory in the DStv Premiership match.

Amakhosi had managed just three goals in nine matches in all competitions heading into this match, with their chances of qualifying for next season’s MTN8 looking increasingly tricky.

But superb finishes from Christian Saile and Mduduzi Shabalala on Saturday made sure Chiefs picked up just a second top flight win this year.

“It was a very difficult game; playing Gavin (Hunt) is always hard. We got the goals,” Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson said after the match.

