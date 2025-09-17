‘I’m tired of the curse that’s on me’: Springbok WAG Layla Kolbe after receiving a mouldy delivery

Layla says the incident is yet another example of her “bad luck” as she is always the one to experience mishaps.

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla, has taken to Instagram to vent her frustration after receiving an online order in poor condition.

Layla said she ordered a hair curling product on 13 September, and when it was delivered, she found it covered in mould and dust.

“It was covered in mould, everything was black… It looked like dust, hair and powder everywhere. My hands were black. I had to go and wash. It was disgusting,” she said in a video posted on her IG stories.

She added that she has since communicated with the supplier, who apologised and agreed to replace the product.

“They were just as shocked. They’ve never seen anything like this before. Maybe going forward, a lesson we can all learn from this is: whenever a business sends something, just check that everything is inside to prevent unwanted things like this from happening.”

Continuing her rant, Layla said the incident was yet another example of her “bad luck,” saying she is always the one to experience mishaps.

“If something like this had to happen, it would be me. And I’m so sick and tired of it. If there’s hair in food, I’ll be the one to find it. If a bird has to poop on someone, it will probably be me…”

“I am so disappointed, and I told my husband, like, this will now happen to me. I am so tired of the stupid curse that’s on me. Whoever is doing it, I’m just so tired,” she added.

ALSO READ: Anlia Etzebeth celebrates baby number two with a pastel-floral baby shower [PICS]

Sharing lifestyle snippets online

Layla often shares her beauty and lifestyle routines with her followers on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, she revealed that she had started a skincare treatment aimed at lightening her freckles.

“I wasn’t trying to remove my freckles,” she explained.

“It’s just that if I wear foundation – which I hardly ever do – I have never been a fan of my freckles. But when I wear foundation to events, they’re still quite prominent. I never want to wear foundation because I just am not a make-up girl, so I thought I should give this a try.”

NOW READ: Sabelo Gumede on fighting cancer: ‘People checking on me every day makes me think that I’m gonna beat this thing’