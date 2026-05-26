OPINION: Kolbe’s return is exciting, but the Stormers mustn’t build a dad’s army

The Stormers are welcoming a slew of former star players back to the franchise, but they all are heading into the twilight of their careers.

The return of Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe to the Stormers is incredibly exciting for the union and a massive coup, but they must also be wary of not going the direction of the Sharks and filling their side with Springboks and older players.

The Sharks have been a cautionary tale in South Africa rugby, after owner Marco Massotti bankrolled them into becoming the local version of the Galacticos, signing a slew of Springbok stars and older players.

But things haven’t panned out for the Durban franchise, reaching the URC playoffs in only three of their five seasons, and while they did win the second tier Challenge Cup, it is the Champions Cup that is the main prize that a team with their star power should be aiming for.

The Stormers now risk going in a similar direction after their recent marquee signings.

They signed 36-year-old Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach last season, and with national commitments and injuries he was limited to just nine appearances for them this season.

Siya Kolisi returns

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is on his way back and will be 35 when he turns out for the Stormers in the coming season, while they are also bringing 31-year-old Bok and Bulls prop Wilco Louw back to the union.

Kolbe will be turning 33 later this year, and with all of those signings over the age of 30, they have limited time remaining in their rugby careers.

They also risk keeping a number of exciting rising talents out of the team, when they are not on national team duty, which could stunt their growth.

Reinach could keep young Imad Khan out of the mix, Kolisi might be picked ahead of rising talent Paul de Villiers, and Kolbe may play ahead of Suleiman Hartzenberg.

Maybe the Stormers have a plan, and they might pull off what the Sharks have been unable to by balancing their squad and creating a formidable force in world rugby.

Only time will tell, and we can only hope that they won’t become another cautionary tale.