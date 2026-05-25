Stormers announce Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe’s return

Kolbe played 49 games for the Stormers earlier in his career, before leaving in 2017 and going on to play in France and Japan.

Global star Cheslin Kolbe will make a sensational return to Cape Town next season, after signing a deal to pull on the Stormers jersey once again as Stormers Rugby continues to build towards an exciting new era through Project 2029.

One of the most electrifying players in world rugby, Kolbe’s return is a major statement of intent. It brings one of Cape Town’s favourite sons back to where his journey began, adding world-class quality, championship experience and unmistakable X-factor to the Stormers squad.

The speed merchant grew up in Cape Town and came through the Stormers rugby system, earning 49 caps for them before continuing his career abroad in France and Japan, where he established himself as one of the top players in the game.

Renowned for his explosive pace and incredibly quick feet, Kolbe represented the Junior Springboks in 2013 before becoming an international Sevens star, winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Double World Cup winner

He made his Springbok debut in 2018 and scored an iconic try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final in Japan, cementing his status as one of the greats of the modern game. He has since gone on to become a two-time Rugby World Cup winner and one of South African rugby’s most inspirational figures.

A product of Brackenfell High School, Kolbe has defied expectations throughout his career. Written off by some because of his size, he has become a symbol of courage, belief and world-class skill.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said that bringing Kolbe home next season is a massive coup for Stormers Rugby.

“Cheslin is a son of this community and has remained a staunch DHL Stormers fan his whole life. He gives such hope and inspiration to our fans, so to have him back in our club colours is huge,” said Dobson.

“As a player, he can do things on the field that nobody else can. Beyond that, his attitude and work ethic are second to none, and his presence in the squad is sure to lift everyone around him.”

Project 2029

Dobson added that Kolbe’s addition to the squad was another important step forward for Project 2029.

“Cheslin will play an invaluable role for us both on and off the field as we continue to develop our squad. He will only be 36 in 2029 and beyond the obvious strike power he will offer, he will also provide the ideal example for the young talent coming through in terms of his discipline, conditioning, versatility and work ethic.

“We have had several top South African players express interest in joining us, but we feel in Siya Kolisi and Cheslin we now have two iconic Stormers returning who will play an influential role in the careers of some of the emerging talent with their experience, professionalism and passion for the club.

“We saw Cheslin do some incredible things in a Stormers jersey early in his career, and we know that there will be many more magical moments for our fans to celebrate, and we can’t wait to welcome him home.”

Dream return

For Kolbe it has always been his dream to one day return to where it all began for him, and that is now finally happening.

“Cape Town and this team have played such a big role in my life and career. When I left, it was always with the hope that one day I would come back home and represent this team again. To have that opportunity now means a huge amount to my family and I,” said Kolbe.

“It is a big moment for us. I have such strong connections with the players and coaches here, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together. The Stormers are part of who I am, and I am grateful to be coming back at such an exciting time for the club.

“Project 2029 is a big vision and something I really believe in. There is a lot of talent here, a strong culture and a clear plan for what this team can become. I want to contribute wherever I can, on and off the field, and help create more special moments for the people of Cape Town.”