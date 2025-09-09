Celebs And Viral

Anlia Etzebeth celebrates baby number two with a pastel-floral baby shower [PICS]

9 September 2025

Eben and Anlia announced in May that they are expecting their second baby.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia. Pictures: Instagram/@anliastar

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer and actress Anlia, are preparing to welcome their second child.

The couple announced the pregnancy in May this year on Instagram.

“Baby Etzebeth #2 on the way! Can’t wait to welcome our little wildflower girl!” Anlia wrote at the time.

A floral celebration with loved ones

Over the weekend, Anlia was celebrated with a pastel-floral themed baby shower attended by close family and friends.

Her friend, former South African netball star Vanes-Mari du Toit, took to Instagram to share snippets of the celebration, giving fans a glimpse into the special day.

The event carried a soft, floral aesthetic, with spring colours setting the tone.

Anlia looked stunning in a sleeveless, pastel yellow dress. Guests also embraced the theme in pastel shades of pink, yellow and cream, with elegant dresses and skirts.

Inside Anlia Etzebeth’s baby shower. Pictures: Instagram

Anlia and Eben welcomed their first daughter in January last year. Marking her second Mother’s Day in May this year, the actress penned a heartfelt post to her little girl, writing: “Motherhood – the best thing I’ll ever do. Thank you for making me a mummy.”

The Etzebeths married in February 2023 at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek. This year, they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

