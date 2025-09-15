‘We can’t get ahead of ourselves,’ says Kolbe after All Blacks drubbing

The Springboks still have plenty of work to do if they want to win the Rugby Championship, according to experienced wing Cheslin Kolbe.

The Springboks won’t be getting ahead of themselves, with all still to play for in the Rugby Championship, despite their record 43-10 thumping of the All Blacks in Wellington over the past weekend, according to wing Cheslin Kolbe.

The Boks are right back in the Rugby Championship race thanks to their big win over their fiercest rivals, moving onto 10 points, ahead of the All Blacks on points difference, and one point behind the table topping Wallabies.

It was a stunning bounce back win by the Boks after they were downed at Eden Park in Auckland a week earlier, and coupled with Argentina’s win over Australia, it has blown the competition wide open again.

Starring role

Kolbe played a starring role for the Boks, scoring two scintillating tries, before he went off injured early in the second half, and despite the impressive result, he cautioned the team about getting too excited, especially with two tough games against Los Pumas coming up.

“We will continue to take it week by week. We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves, and we will just look back at this game and see where we can be better in the next two games. Argentina is playing great rugby and I am sure it is going to be a good challenge when we face them,” said Kolbe.

“But the hope is there (to retain the Rugby Championship title). We just have to take it training (session) by training (session), and game by game. We must also remain humble and continue to put in the hard work.

“It’s always a physical battle against them (Argentina). So we just need to make sure that we focus on ourselves, where we can be better and just be clinical. Test rugby is all about being clinical, disciplined and playing on the right side of the field.”

Brilliant showing

Speaking about the result, and the brilliant showing from a relatively inexperienced backline that was named for the match at the “Cake Tin”, Kolbe said he was proud and that players had definitely put their hands up to be counted.

“I am immensely proud. When the team was announced with a young backline, and me being one of the older guys at the back, there was just a lot of positive energy,” explained Kolbe.

“The guys also showed that they mean business, and that they want to play for a position in the team. That’s what this squad is like, whoever gets an opportunity we back them 100%, and make sure that when they go into big games like this that they are confident.

“So a lot of credit has to go to the coaches for feeding us with information and just making us as confident as possible throughout the week.

“What the young guys and the whole backline did (against the All Blacks) was unbelievable. But I think we just need to keep our feet on the ground and continue to work (hard). We still left some opportunities out there and we can get better as a team.”