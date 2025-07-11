‘He was a hero to me,’ says Boks captain about Willie le Roux reaching 100 Tests

Willie le Roux will become the eighth Springbok centurion when he leads the team onto the Nelson Mandela Stadium field in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux will run on the field for his 100th cap against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Salmaan Moerat hailed the impact of soon-to-be Springbok centurion Willie le Roux ahead of his 100th appearance for the national team in their second Test against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 5:10pm).

Le Roux played his 99th Test off the bench in the Boks’ 42-24 win over the Italians at Loftus Versfeld over the past weekend, and now becomes the eighth Springbok player to reach the incredible milestone of 100 Test caps.

He joins a list of Bok legends, headed by record cap holder Eben Etzebeth, along with Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

Captain for Saturday’s match, Salmaan Moerat, explained just how special the occasion will be for a stalwart of the Boks, and someone who has been a regular for the team for over a decade, when he leads the team onto the field for the match on Saturday.

“Willie is such a team man and has had an incredible journey. Many, including myself as a boy from Paarl, grew up watching Willie at Boland, and he was a hero to me and to many others in this particular Springbok squad,” said Moerat.

“Just to see his journey and his growth (has been special), and to get to 100 Test matches is unbelievable. If you get to play once for the Springboks it is incredible. So to do it 100 times just shows the class of the player.

“He is going to bring a lot of experience (to this game), which we need. I think we have a good blend of young players and some experienced heads in the team, so Willie will be really crucial for us.”

Amazing milestone

Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who comes from and grew up in Gqeberha, claimed that there could be no better place, other than his home town, for Le Roux to bring up the amazing milestone.

“For Willie le Roux to play 100 Test matches, people don’t understand what a massive achievement it is for him and his family,” said Stick.

“The funny thing is that the first time that I met him was back in my Sevens days, when I played for the Springbok Sevens team, and during that time Willie was playing for Maties Sevens.

“So I have known him since a young age and we know what the gentleman has been through in his career. If you look at 2019 when a lot of people were crucifying and criticising him. But we knew as a coaching staff what we’ve got in him.”

Stick continued: “Yes, a lot of people always compliment the Cheslins (Kolbe) and the (Makazole) Mapimpis and how many tries they’ve scored, but they don’t really understand the person that sees different pictures on the field (and exploits them). That’s the thing about Willie. He is a very smart rugby player and I am happy that I will be able to witness what he is going to achieve this weekend.

“I know he would have loved to have played in front of his home crowd in Cape Town in Strand, but you can’t ask for any better (replacement) place (to reach the milestone) like PE (Gqeberha). I know this place, it is very passionate when it comes to rugby and the people love the game. The vibe on the streets is already incredible and hopefully they will make it special for Willie.”