PICS: Inside Faf de Klerk’s wife’s baby shower

Another 'Bok' baby on the way...

Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné are expecting. Picture: Instagram/@minevanniekerk

The Boks’ scrum-half, Faf de Klerk, and his wife, Miné, are expecting their first bundle of joy.

The pair kept their pregnancy under wraps until this week, when Miné shared her baby shower snaps on Instagram.

Offering fans an exclusive look inside her baby shower, Miné wrote: “Thank you for my beautiful baby shower,” captioning a series of pictures.

She did not disclose the gender of their bundle of joy. However, some fans have speculated that the couple is expecting a baby girl as most of the guests wore pink.

The lady of the moment wore a beautiful long white dress paired with a cute pair of wedge sandals.

Inside Miné’s baby shower. Picture: Instagram

Congratulatory messages for Miné and Faf

Fans and other rugby WAGs, including Marise Pollard, who is also expecting, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate Miné and Faf.

“Looking absolutely lovely, Minè. Congratulations to you and Faf. Sending love,” one comment reads.

Another one said: “Congratulations, Faf and Miné, with this great news. Min, it’s the greatest gift ever.”

Marise wrote: “Look how beautiful you look!!! Yeaaaaaay our baby’s bestieeeeee.”

Miné and Faf tied the knot in October 2022 at the picturesque La Paris Estate in Franschhoek.

They celebrated their first anniversary in France last year during the Rugby World Cup.

The couple was in a long-distance relationship for many years before their wedding as Faf previously played for the English Premiership club Sale Sharks and then moved to the Japanese club Canon Eagles in 2022, where they spent Christmas together last month.

“Fujikawaguchiko, this is where we are! Thank you, @karlienvanjaarsveld, for a little SA in Japan,” Miné wrote a few weeks ago.

