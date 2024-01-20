PIC: Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth is a dad!

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia welcomed the new little member to their family on Tuesday.

A prouder smile we haven’t seen on Springbok lock, Eben Etzebeth’s face than the one he is sporting, beaming at the camera as his wife, actress and singer Anlia cradles their newborn baby in her arms.

Anlia and Eben were married on 4 February 2023 on the beautiful La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

The newly-weds wasted no time starting their own little Springbok team, subtly announcing Anlia’s pregnancy in October last year, moments after the Springboks were crowned Rugby World Cup champions for a fourth time.

A post-match photo taken on the field at the Stade the France in Saint-Denis, Paris, showed Anlia – dressed from head to toe in a knitted Springbok green dress – holding the trophy with Etzebeth while the Springbok lock cradled what seems to be a baby bump.

The day after one of the tensest rugby games in South African, and most likely New Zeeland history, Anlia took to Instagram sharing the above-mentioned photo with the caption: “Blessings upon blessings. Thank you, Lord! Well done Bokke and happy birthday my dearest husband.”

Anlia’s pregnancy journey

Since announcing that they are expecting, the singer and actress shared several moments of her pregnancy journey with her followers on Instagram.

In December, Anlia shared a photo of her wearing hubby Eben’s clothes, captioning the post: “Doing the 3rd Trimester like.. Living off hubby’s clothing cupboard! Sshhh. It’s the best.”

Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel jokingly commented that doing the third trimester of pregnancy in Durban during summer is no joke.

Eben also wanted to get a word in, asking his wife in the comment section if he can also post the picture of him wearing her clothes, to which Anlia jokingly commented that only she is allowed to see the photo because he looks to sexy.

Welcome baby Etzebeth

Anlia took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share the first picture of their little family.

In the picture, Anlia is lying in a hospital bed, smiling up at the camera, her newborn in her arms as Eben beams next to her in his hospital scrubs.

The couple has not revealed the gender, nor the name of their little one, only the birth date, which was Tuesday, 16 January 2024.

“No words will ever be able to describe the feeling. Thank you lord,” Anlia captioned the post.

Eben’s team mates and their wives as well as other friends and fans of the couple flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

