Steven Kitshoff retires from rugby: ‘I was lucky enough to live the dream’

The two-time World Cup winner has been forced to quit the game after picking up a serious neck injury.

Two-time World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff has been forced to retire from rugby.

The Springbok and Stormers veteran, who starred at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup tournaments, has decided to call time on his career following a serious neck injury.

The 33-year ends his career with 138 caps for the Stormers while he’s run out for the Boks on 83 occasions.

Surgery and prognosis

Kitshoff sustained the neck injury playing in a Currie Cup match for Western Province in Kimberley last year and after undergoing initial conservative therapy, the decision was taken to have stabilising surgery.

Following an extensive rehabilitation process the specialist loosehead prop has been left with significantly reduced rotation of his neck and the advice from a specialist neurosurgeon was that there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.

Kitshoff was first called into the Stormers squad as an 18-year-old, requiring special permission to train with the seniors at such a young age.

He made his Stormers debut in 2011 and established himself as a considerable force up front, going on to earn his first Springbok cap in 2016.

‘Not to be’

He lifted the United Rugby Championship trophy at Cape Town Stadium in 2022, as the Stormers claimed the title in their first season, beating the Bulls in the final.

“Playing rugby has been my life from a young age and I was lucky enough to live the dream of many young boys by representing the Springboks and the Stormers,” said Kitshoff.

“It is obviously incredibly disappointing for my career to end in this way, but unfortunately the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high.

“I really wanted to finish my story with the Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be,” he said.

Kitshoff thanked all those who have played a role in his rugby journey.

‘One of the greats’

“There are so many people who have provided incredible support for me over the years, not least my wife Aimee and my parents. I will always be grateful to all of the coaches, teammates and support staff at both the Stormers and SA Rugby and of course the fans who have had such a big impact on my career.

“As much as I will miss playing and the special feeling of running out to represent something much bigger than myself, I am also looking forward to an exciting new chapter in my life.

“I’ll be there at Cape Town Stadium cheering the boys on, just like I did as a youngster. I walk away from my playing days with so many incredible memories that I will cherish forever,” he said.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson paid tribute to Kitshoff and the contribution he has made to the game as a whole.

“Steven Kitshoff is an iconic player who will go down as one of the greats of our game. The only two players with more Stormers caps to their name are his good mates and fellow props Brok Harris and Frans Malherbe.

“Beyond his undeniable impact on the field and impressive longevity, Steven stands out as a top human being who treated everyone with respect and always remained firmly grounded.”