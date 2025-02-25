‘Blood & Water’ star Dillon Windvogel opens up about future plans after tying the knot

The actor got married a few days ago...

Blood & Water star Dillon Windvogel is excited about the next chapter of his life after his intimate wedding to partner Ayesha.

However, the actor shared that they want to enjoy their new married life before diving into parenthood.

“There’s still a lot to figure out. Honeymoon, yes. Parenthood, eventually — but not soon. We want to enjoy each other and our space together before embarking on parenthood 100%.

“But we know that God has His plan, and we’re more than willing to go along with it and accept whatever He chooses for us,” Dillon told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Becoming Mrs Vermaak: Inside Natasha Joubert’s 4-day bachelorette party [PICS]

‘A dream come true’

The couple tied the knot just a few days ago in a private ceremony.

Dillon said marrying Ayesha was like a dream come true, as he had always wanted to settle down with his soulmate.

“I’ve always wanted to settle down with my first girlfriend, with someone I believe is my soulmate, and have it all happen effortlessly.

“I am over the moon with excitement for this journey I’m embarking on with my wife, the love of my life,” he added.

He said he knew Ayesha was the one for him because of how she treated others.

“It was her heart, ultimately. The way she constantly cared for others, putting them above herself. I remember seeing her in pain one day, yet she still chose to help where she could in her household.

“And on that day, I asked God to give her someone who cares for her as much as she cares for others. I think it was that moment that made me start to care for her romantically, and I began to see her differently, not just as a family friend. She became the one for me, and I didn’t stop it from happening.”

Dillon said the best piece of advice he has received about marriage is: “Have fun. Laugh and remember why you chose one another.”

NOW READ: End of an innings: JP Duminy and Sue part ways after 16 years