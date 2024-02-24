Television and radio personality ProVerb going ‘back to school’

The former 'Idols SA' host will be studying for his MBA with Regenesys Business School.

South African Hip Hop recording artist, MC, lecturer, brand ambassador, television and radio personality, Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho has decided to broaden his horizons even more.

The former Idols SA host announced on Friday that he will be studying for his Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Taking to his social media accounts, ProVerb said that he is overjoyed to share that he has secured his spot in the MBA programme at Regenesys Business School.

“Immensely grateful for the support that made this milestone possible. The real work now begins, and I’m committed to putting in the effort and dedication required. Ready for the exciting journey ahead,” he wrote.

Overjoyed to share that I've secured my spot in the MBA program at Regenesys Business School! 🚀 Immensely grateful for the support that made this milestone possible. The real work now begins, and I'm committed to putting in the effort and dedication required.



His fans swarmed to the comments section of his X post to congratulate him on this great achievement.

“Congratulations abuti. God is indeed great. With you always working hard as always, I believe in you and believe that you’ll have a great journey throughout your MBA programme. I’m so excited, happy and proud of you. Sending you positive vibes Lil sis loves u [you],” commented Selemeng Leboela.

Congratulations abuti.

Over on Instagram, Muriel Akpabio thanked the musician for motivating them.

“Keep on keeping on coach. Yesterday when we were doing academic writing class it was fireworks. My head was almost spinning and it was overwhelming, then I thought of you. You walked this path and you conquered. Hai, I just encouraged myself that I should just keep going. Thank you for motivating us. Blessings brother.”

Other celebrities who have furthered their studies

ProVerb will be joining a host of other celebs who also furthered their studies after they became famous.

DJ Cleo

In 2023, DJ Cleo, real name Tlou Cleopas Monyepao, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wits University. During the past few years, DJ Cleo has pursued studies in sound engineering and also completed short courses in property investment.

Prior to his admission in 2020, DJ Cleo used social media to express his intention of returning to school and acknowledged that he had neglected his academic pursuits for two decades.

For three years, he had to navigate a balancing act that involved adapting to various new circumstances, including being the oldest student in his class and attempting to integrate with his peers.

Zuraida Jardine

In October last year, well-known South African personality and MC, Zuraida Jardine enrolled as a full-time student at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

While she already holds an honours degree in psychology, is an internationally-certified functional medicine health coach, an advanced breathwork practitioner, at the ripe age of 40, the media host and speaker has decided to complete her master’s degree, with research, in critical diversity studies at the University of the Witwatersrand.

