Fatal shooting rocks Braamfontein: University student among three dead

Three people, including one university student, were killed, and one student was rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside a student accommodation building in Braamfontein.

Braamfontein in the Johannesburg CBD was brought to a standstill on Thursday afternoon after a shooting where two men were shot inside a BMW opposite the Wits Arts Museum and two students were caught in the crossfire.

Social media videos and pictures of the aftermath of the incident painted a gruesome scene in the student area.

Two people just got shot in an apparent hit and run in Braamfontein, a student has allegedly passed away aswell

At around 2:30pm, the Gauteng Provincial JOC, a Gauteng Police Board initiative, issued an alert of an active crime scene reported near Bertha and Jorissen Streets.

“Law enforcement and emergency services are on scene. Please avoid the area until the scene is cleared,” the alert said.

Three people declared dead

The South African Police Services (Saps) confirmed that three people, including a university student, were declared dead.

Saps spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said it was reported that unknown suspects shot two men who were inside a parked vehicle.

She added that during the shooting, a university bus was also caught in the crossfire, leading to two students being shot.

“Both the men in the vehicle and one student were declared dead, while the other student was taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Motive unknown

According to the police, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened.

No one has been arrested.

“Anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation or tracing of the suspects is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Streets closed

Wits University issued a statement saying they were made aware of the incident, possibly related to the taxi industry, which took place but confirmed that no Wits student or staff were injured.

‼️We understand that this incident is traumatic & urge students & staff who may be affected to use the University’s Counselling lines.



For emergency counselling, please contact the Wits Student Crisis Line 0800 111 331 (toll free 24/7/365). Kaelo is available for staff support.

“Emergency services and JMPD are on the scene. Campus protection Services is also on the scene, providing assistance,” the university said.

It added that Jorissen Street is closed between Station Street and Bertha Street. Bertha Street is also closed between De Korte Street and Ameshoff Street, which will affect traffic.

“Please use alternative routes where possible,” Wits said.

