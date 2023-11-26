Student arrested for murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts

Kirsten Kluyts was murdered while jogging at George Lea Park in Parkmore, Johannesburg.

The 34-year-old Kirsten Kluyts was murdered on the 29th of October 2023. Photo: Facebook/Hoedspruit Parkrun

Gauteng police have arrested the alleged murderer of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts in the Parkmore suburb of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the suspect was handcuffed on Sunday.

Student arrested

She said the arrest follows an investigation by detectives and the cooperation by 24/7 Security Management.

“The suspect, a 21-year-old student at a Sandton tertiary institution, was arrested at about 4pm at a students’ residence. The suspect will be charged with murder and he will appear before court soon.”

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended Sandton’s team of detectives that cracked the murder case.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for 2021 murder of KZN pastor Liezel de Jager

The 34-year-old Kluyts was murdered on 29 October 2023 while jogging at George Lea Park in Parkmore.

Her body was found off the running track in a secluded area at the Sandton Sports Club after police scoured footage from CCTV cameras dotted around the Sandton Sports Club and the gated community where she died.

Cold case arrest

Meanwhile, police have also made another breakthrough in the case involved the murder of a pastor in KwaZulu-Natal.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of NG Kerk Suidkus cleric Liezel de Jager, two years after her death.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Cold Case Unit arrested the man this week.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the Cold Case Unit took over the case on 6 November 2023 and within two weeks managed to trace and link the suspect to the crime.

“The man will appear on a charge of murder before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 November 2023,” Mathe said.

The Dutch Reformed Church minister was murdered at her home in Amanzimtoti in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 October 2021.

De Jager had just returned home from a morning jog when she was killed moments later. All her valuables, including her cellphone, wallet and gate keys, were found next to the body which was found in her yard.

ALSO READ: Manhunt underway for alleged Loyiso Nkohla murder suspect