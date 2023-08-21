Thando Thabethe responds to unpaid surgery bills report

Thando and her bestie allegedly owe an aesthetic facility almost half a million rand…

TV and radio star Thando Thabethe has told The Citizen her legal team is looking into a dispute over an alleged unpaid surgery bill.

Sunday World reported Vivari Hotel and Aesthetic filed a R5-million lawsuit against TV producer Tumi Maimela and Redwood Productions over unpaid aesthetic procedures for her and Thando. Redwood is the film and television production house behind Unstoppable Thabooty and was founded by Thando and Tumi.

The Citizen reached out to both Thando and Tumi for comment. Thando said the matter is with their legal team.

According to Sunday World, the hotel agreed to perform a 360 liposuction surgery worth over R180k on Thando and a 360 liposuction, mastopexy, and Brazilian Butt Lift, worth over R340k, on Tumi. In exchange, the pair allegedly agreed to film part of the reality show at Vivari Hotel and give the hotel and aesthetic doctor airtime.

It claimed only paid R100k of the bill was paid.

ALSO READ: Thando Thabethe aims to inspire young black people new reality show ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’

The deal turned sour when Thando and Tumi allegedly experienced serious health complications following their procedures, which led to Tumi laying a complaint with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). The complaint was reportedly partly dismissed.

Attempts to contact the council for comment on this were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

Opening up on Unstoppable Thabooty, Tumi said while in ICU her physician recommended a psychiatrist. The psychiatrist diagnosed her with acute stress disorder and suggested she gets admitted as an in-patient.

“Sometimes I was crying because I was in pain, but the primary reason why I was crying is because I was shocked at the level of complications that I was experiencing “

Thando said she was concerned for Tumi.

“I thought she was going to die, so I am happy to see her and her new body”.

NOW READ: Tbo Touch’s Replenishment Concert adds Barorisi Ba Morena and William Sejake to the line up