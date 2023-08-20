Tbo Touch’s Replenishment Concert adds Barorisi Ba Morena and William Sejake to the line-up

The gospel concert is dubbed 'Coachella of Gospel,' implying its magnitude on the South African gospel calendar.

Tbo Touch has announced the inclusion of Barorisi Ba Morena and William Sejake to their line-up. Picture. tbotouch/Instagram

The much-hyped Replenishment Concert announced the addition of seasoned acts Barorisi Ba Morena and William Sejake to their long list of artists.

“I told you this Replenishment Concert is going to be full of surprises. We are going all out this year! Tell your Mom, uncle, Aunt and Ex-Boyfriend that we have an appointment with the almighty this 30th September,” said event organiser Tbo Touch.

Beefing the line-up

Barorisi Ba Morena is one of the oldest music ensembles in South Africa having been established in 1965 by a group of 14 Sowetans.

Sejake is a seasoned vocalist who hasn’t been in the limelight for over a decade.

“I am super excited to be part of this concert. There is no better way to re-introduce myself into the industry. We all know The Replenishment concert is the biggest gospel event of the year, and I can’t wait to be on stage again,” said Sejake in a statement.

The O Mohau singer and Barorisi Ba Morena join the likes of Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Khaya Mthethwa, Lebo Sekgobela, Sbu Noah, Sipho Ngwenya and Takie Ndou.

Real name Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe, the rambunctious media personality spoke with excitement about having Sejake on the lineup.

“We are thrilled to have William on our stage this year as we go bigger and better. Nothing beats singing along to the songs that you grew up to; they bring that feeling of home and nostalgia to the festival.”

Hyping the gospel

Actress Mmatema Gavu will be the MC at the event set to take place at the end of September.

“Being called again to host an event of such calibre is such an honour. I can’t wait to worship with everyone that’ll be present at the event,” she said.

Dubbed the “Coachella of gospel”, the concert will take place on the 30th of September 2023 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

