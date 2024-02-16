‘Therapy is cheaper than divorce’ − Minnie Dlamini

Showmax has announced the Roast of Minnie Dlamini.

Showmax is gearing up to present the highly anticipated roast of Minnie Dlamini, scheduled to be filmed on 5 April and subsequently aired on 26 April.

The announcement was made at The Cracker Zac in Rosebank on Thursday evening.

The guest list included members of the media, influencers, and celebrities like Mohale Motaung, Zamani Mbatha, and Keke Mphuti, just to mention a few.

Speaking to The Citizen, the 33-year-old media personality expressed her readiness and excitement for the roast.

“I’m excited about it. I think I’ve had almost two years of being dragged on social media. There’s nothing I haven’t heard. So I’m excited to have fun with it and see how creative people can be with the jokes they come up with,” she said.

‘I think my divorce is going to be a big topic’ − Minnie

Anticipating the topics of the roast, Minnie said her divorce will likely take center stage.

“I think my divorce is going to be a really big topic. I do think that’s what a lot of people have been making fun of,” she said.

Minnie has had her fair share of public breakups, one with the soccer star Itumeleng Khune as well as the break-up with her ex-husband Quinton Jones.

Even though her marriage did not work, Minnie said she still believes in marriage, citing her parents’ enduring 35-year union.

“I still believe in marriage. My parents celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this year. So yeah, I’m not jaded. I think marriage is a beautiful thing. Therapy is cheaper than divorce,” she said.

