PICS: Natalie Dormer & Brendon Daniels star in new M-Net series ‘White Lies’

Between a world-class local and international cast, searing storytelling and best-in-class production, ‘White Lies’ has all the ingredients for global success.”

It looks like the producers of Emmy Award nominated M-Net hit Reyka might have just struck gold again with M-Net’s new international co-production, White Lies, premiering on 7 March at 8pm on M-Net (DStv Channel 101).

When Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer was spotted in Cape Town in March last year, one couldn’t help but wonder whether she was in the Mother City for a holiday or perhaps to shoot a scene for a Hollywood blockbuster.

It turns out, as confirmed by the M-Net at the time, that she was in fact in the country working on an exciting new series with Mzansi’s own Brendon Daniels, best known for his roles in Four Corners, Skemerdans, Trackers, Vallei van Sluiers.

The channel finally satisfied viewers’ curiosity about this exciting international collaboration sharing some first look still images.

“There’s huge anticipation for White Lies – and viewers’ patience will be rewarded from the first seconds of the first episode,” says Waldimar Pelser, channel director: Premium Channels at M-Net. “Between a world-class local and international cast, searing storytelling, best-in-class production and the backdrop of the best of the most beautiful city in the world, White Lies has all the ingredients for global success,” he added.

ALSO SEE: ‘The recognizable face of corruption’: Mzansi reacts at Terry Pheto lotto fraud allegations

What is White Lies about?

Set in the wealthy neighbourhood of Bishopscourt, Cape Town, investigative journalist Edie Hansen (Dormer) gets caught up in the ugly underbelly that lies beneath the picturesque beauty of the city, dragging her back to a turbulent past.

Following her estranged brother’s murder in his luxury home, Edie’s world plunges deeper into chaos when her brother’s teenage children become prime suspects for the crime. As Edie investigates, she finds herself at loggerheads with veteran detective Forty Bell (Daniels), and grapples with the crumbling local police force, a corrupt political system, and the secretive world of extreme Cape wealth.

White Lies is produced by Harriet Gavshon and Nimrod Geva for Quizzical Pictures, with Dormer and screenplay writer Darel Bristow-Bovey also serving as executive producers. The series’ lead director is The Wound’s John Trengove, alongside Thati Pele (Lerato), Catharine Cooke (Reyka) and Christiaan Olwagen (Poppie Nongena, Kanarie). The series is created by Sean Steinberg.

See the first look stills from the series below

NOW READ: WATCH: MacG on why he rejected almost R20m offer for Podcast and Chill