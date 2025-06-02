Celebs And Viral

‘Stop linking me to people I wouldn’t even consider dating’: Thuli Phongolo denies dating Scott Kupa

By Lineo Lesemane

2 June 2025

This is not the first time Scott Kupa has been linked to a South African celebrity.

Thuli Phongolo

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo. Picture: Instagram

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has denied rumours that she is dating Zimbabwean businessman and government official Scott Kupa.

The speculation began after controversial blogger Musa Khawula claimed that Thuli was in a relationship with Scott, alleging he had bought her a Lamborghini.

Thuli recently addressed the rumours on her Instagram Stories, asking not to be linked to people she “wouldn’t even consider dating”.

“Let me indulge you for a sec… You guys need to stop trying to link me to people I wouldn’t even consider dating… I’m not dating Scott Kupa. The end,” she wrote.

Scott Kupa was previously linked to Mihlali Ndamase

This is not the first time Scott has been linked to a South African celebrity.

In December 2023, Khawula alleged that content creator and influencer Mihlali Ndamase went on an all-expenses-paid trip to London, sponsored by Kupa.

However, Kupa denied the claims at the time, telling gossip site Maphepha Ndaba that he didn’t even know who Mihlali was.

Meanwhile, Nigerian footballer Toluwalase ‘Tolu’ Arokodare recently denied claims that he was in a relationship with Mihlali.

This came after Maphepha Ndaba alleged that the 24-year-old Dubai-based footballer was head over heels in love with Mihlali and had been following her and her family on all social media platforms.

“Y’all are killing me with these posts… I am single, y’all please stop, abeg. These posts about me are false,” Tolu wrote on his Instagram Stories.

