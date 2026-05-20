‘The investigation concluded without sufficient evidence’: Bomb Productions responds to Bonko and Nirvana allegations

Nokwe-Mseleku accused Khoza of sexual misconduct.

Red Ink producers Bomb Productions have responded to allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against lead actor Bonko Khoza by co-star actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku.

Nokwe-Mseleku alleged that Khoza violated agreed boundaries while filming a scene on the set of Red Ink in 2023.

She alleged that Khoza thrust his pelvis against hers during a close-up shot, despite prior discussions around boundaries and consent.

In a statement released earlier this week, Khoza denied the allegations. He said unedited footage and witness accounts did not support the claims against him.

Bomb Productions responds

On Wednesday, Bomb Productions released a statement addressing the matter and the investigation process that followed.

“Sexual abuse is a serious and deeply painful reality in South Africa, and we stand in solidarity with victims and survivors. We also believe that all allegations must be handled through a fair, careful and lawful process for all parties concerned,” the company said.

Bomb Productions said Nokwe-Mseleku’s concerns were “immediately taken seriously” and that an extensive consultation and investigation process was initiated immediately after she reported the matter.

“The investigation concluded without sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations,” the statement read.

The production company said the nature of the scene had been disclosed to cast members before filming and that consent and comfort levels were confirmed multiple times during rehearsals and production.

According to the statement, the scene in question “was not a sex scene” but “a violent scene within a serial killer storyline in which both actors were fully clothed and no simulated sex was required or requested.”

Bomb Productions said a safety officer was present during rehearsals and filming, rather than an intimacy coach. The company further stated that both actors had been informed they could stop the scene or call for filming to pause if they felt uncomfortable.

“There was no indication of anything untoward in any of the rehearsals or during the filming,” the company said.

Bomb Productions said production was shut down for the day after the allegation was raised, and that meetings and consultations were arranged the following day.

The company added that Nokwe-Mseleku requested a formal apology letter from Khoza, but Khoza declined, as he did not agree with the accusations against him.

“We acknowledge the seriousness of the allegations and the impact this matter has had on both parties. We have strived to ensure a process that is careful, fair and lawful for both parties,” the statement concluded.