South African talent shines at Cannes Film Festival 2026 [PICS]

The festival is taking place in Cannes, France, from 12 to 23 May.

South African stars are making their mark on the global stage at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival is currently taking place in Cannes, France, running from 12 to 23 May 2026.

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s most prestigious entertainment events. Held annually in May in Cannes, it serves as a premier showcase for international films, attracting filmmakers, producers and industry professionals from around the world.

South African stars shine at Cannes Film Festival

Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images via Gallo Images

From red-carpet glamour to film showcases, South African talent is well represented at this year’s festival, with personalities including Nomzamo Mbatha and Tarina Patel sharing glimpses of their experiences online.

Mbatha, who has built an international career in Hollywood and humanitarian work, was invited to attend the Cannes screening of director Jeanne Herry’s Garance.

Patel also documented moments from the French Riviera, showcasing her elegant red-carpet appearances.

Reality TV star and DJ Eva Modika also made it to the French red carpet. She said that, for her, being at Cannes is about more than just walking the red carpet.

“I’m here to celebrate the magic of cinema, to connect with inspiring creatives from around the world, and to truly immerse myself in the energy that only Cannes can offer. It’s a rare and beautiful space where storytelling is honoured at the highest level.

“With so many major premieres this year, including Fast & Furious, I’m just as excited to stumble upon unexpected gems and champion bold new voices. I had the chance to watch the Korean film GUN-CHE, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, on 15 May, and it was an unforgettable experience.”

Eva Modika. Picture: Supplied

South African filmmakers are also making waves at the festival.

Director Dane Dodds is attending the Marché du Film with the documentary project RE: COLLECTION. The film has been selected as one of 11 Spotlighted Projects at Cannes Docs, where it is being presented in its early production stage to international documentary industry professionals. The project explores themes of restitution, memory and historical repair, with support from the National Film and Video Foundation of South Africa.

Writer Zoe Ramushu is nominated for the Impact Leadership Award for the third consecutive year at the Screen International Global Production Awards.

Film producer Tshepiso Chipaka Phiri is also nominated for the Impact Leadership Award at the same awards. Phiri has worked on major productions including uBettina Wethu, The Woman King and The Umbrella Men.