Nina Hastie on MC experience, hosting Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards with ‘birthday twin’

Comedians Nina Hastie and Carvin Goldstone were named as the pair to co-host the 12th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

And she and her co-host have more in common than just their sense of humour.

“Coincidentally, we are birthday twins. We’re born on the same day on the same year,” Hastie told The Citizen about the connection between her and Goldstone.

The two hosts were born on May 19th.

The Comic’s Choice Awards are set to take place at The Lyric Theatre on Saturday, 12 April.

An experienced host

This is not the first time Hastie has hosted an awards ceremony.

Last year, Hastie co-hosted the inaugural Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIAs). She also hosted the ‘golden carpet ’ at last year’s Basadi in Music Awards, and she also has hosted the SA Hip Hop Awards twice.

“All these require different types of preparation and different skill sets. Another layer of that is the type of person that’s able to host an event that is live as well as going to be broadcast because you’re performing to two different audiences — not everybody has that combination of skills,” said Hastie.

“So, I don’t feel any pressure of fear because I know this is something that I am very confident in,” said the comic.

Hastie, the ‘idea merchant’

There was a time when a comedian who did more than the jokes she performed on stage was deemed a dedicated, hard worker with an edge over the rest. But in today’s world, this kind of work ethic is standard practice because of the small long-term opportunities for solely doing comedy.

Hastie is one of those who have a presence beyond the comedy stage by diversifying her brand. “Behind closed doors, I’m freelancing as a writer. I don’t call myself a freelancer. I call myself ‘an idea merchant,” she shared.

“I sell ideas to people. Maybe I’m gonna [give] you an idea that turns into a TV show, maybe I’m gonna sell you an idea that you make a short video on social media. I do those things because creativity, for me, creativity in comedy lives in many mediums.”

The comedian also does a lot of corporate events. She spoke to The Citizen after wrapping up a gig hosting a risk management event for a bank.

“I’m also a creative director, not a lot of people know that.”

Consistent in her sobriety

In 2023, Hastie shared her achievement of being a decade sober.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, an emotional Hastie said she was grateful to be alive.

“I’m just really grateful to be alive. I’m grateful to so many people [who] have contributed to my sober life,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

“So many people whose houses I’ve slept at, and couches I have slept on. Just so many people who were so very kind to me along the way, and in my sober journey, who have supported me and given me opportunities and believed in me,” the 41-year-old comedian said at the time.

Speaking to The Citizen, she says today she is reaping the rewards of that decision she took to stay off alcohol nearly 12 years ago.

“Sobriety is not just about not drinking,” Hastie said.

“Sobriety is about facing your problems as they happen. It’s about your self-awareness. Not just emotionally or intellectually but physiologically. You know, I’m 42 this year, and I feel better and stronger than I’ve ever felt — I exercise more.”

