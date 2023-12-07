“Needs Christ and all 12 disciples” – reactions to Rachel Kolisi’s Christmas tree

"Luckily its not about the tree..."

Rachel Kolisi sparked hilarious reactions after she showed off her Christmas tree on her Instagram page.

In all fairness, the fitness instructor and influencer confessed in the caption that she does not know how to set up a Christmas tree.

“ Ps Christmas Trees are not my strong point,” she wrote.

In the comments section, fans jokingly mocked her tree while others gave her tips to improve.

One comment reads: “Ok ok – we need a REAL tree. Some lovely mulled wine and hot orange juice with cinnamon for the kiddos, and then you decorate a proper tree – it’s so much fun, I promise.”

Another one said: “Lol, that tree, mine is bad too, so I feel much better.”

Rachel Kolisi’s Christmas tree/ screenshot

Rachel reunites with her family for the December holidays

Rachel also shared that she has reunited with her other kids, Siya’s half siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, for the December holidays.

Liyema and Liphelo did not relocate with the family to France in August this year.

“Reunited for the holidays! And my heart is full again. It’s going to be our first white and cold Christmas!

“In a time when there is such devastation in the world, I’m remembering how incredibly privileged and blessed we are. Hug those you can a little longer.”

Liyema and Liphelo visited France in October this year for the 2023 Rugby World Cup finals.

Taking to Instagram at that time, Rachel posted a video of them (Liyema and Liphelo) as they surprised her kids, Nicholas Siyamthanda (8) and Keziah (6).

“My heart hasn’t felt so full in months. Can’t begin to explain how rough it’s been being halfway across the world. Just so grateful,” she wrote, captioning the video.

