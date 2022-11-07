‘Kaalgat nogal’: Twitter reacts to couple caught having sex on golf course

Xanet Scheepers

Mzansi is in stitches after a couple was caught having sex in broad daylight on what looks like a golf course. We don’t know much about the video’s location or the passionate couple featuring in it, but that didn’t stop the video from going viral on Monday morning.

In the video, taken from what appears to be a cell phone, a man can be seen performing what can only be interpreted as the missionary position, wearing absolutely nothing, despite being in public for everyone to see.

The couples’ clothes can be seen strewn in the pathway next to where they are busy with their shenanigans, not even a towel covering their naked bodies.

As the stander-by approaches with the camera, the man suddenly stops his rhythmic movements to look to the side. This is when his ‘partner’ looks up and notices the third wheel as well. She jumps up, wearing nothing but her bra, grabs what looks like her pants and makes a b-line for the tree-lined bushes right next to the path where moments before she was having sex in view of whomever walked past.

As his ‘partner in crime’ makes a run for it, bared-bummed, the man jumps up, grabbing the blue towel his lady friend was lying on moments before to cover himself.

As he gets up, he makes an attempt to pick their clothes up in the pathway, but eventually just drops the towel to put on what looks like underpants. He makes no attempt to rush into the bushes behind his partner though.

Social media reacts to couple having sex in broad daylight:

Why not wait for the man to finish??? ????????‍♂️ now he’s out there with blue balls and a blue towel smh ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yggyUDVF11— Kgaugelo MPH (@KGenius247) November 7, 2022

Lol he was supposed to have eaten that cake behind the trees— Andries oupa Maila (@OupaMaila84) November 7, 2022

why they choose that spot? why not between the trees ????????— Male bestie (@Bonile_) November 7, 2022

????????????You don't disturb a pastor when he's praying kante where's the respect no man I'm disappointed at cameraman pic.twitter.com/3KJghad8Dr— Chuma Klaas (@klaas_chuma) November 7, 2022