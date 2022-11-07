Elton Jantjies admits affair with Springbok dietician to his wife

Citizen Reporter

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has finally spilled the beans to his wife Iva Ristic and the mother of his three children about his unfaithfulness to her.

According to a report by News24, Jantjies admitted during an interview that he and Springbok dietician, Zeenat Simjee were romantically involved for several months.

Jantjies, who was mere hours away from boarding a flight to Cyprus to join his family, told the publication he was ashamed and saddened by his own actions.

Jantjies’ wife and kids relocated to Cyprus last week, to get away from the media attention after the bomb about his infidelity burst. He said he had to move his kids out of their previous schools because of all the media attention, adding that it really hasn’t been an easy for him and his family the last couple of weeks.

Is Elton Jantjies getting divorced?

Speculation was rife about whether or not Iva was leaving Jantjies as she changed her Instagram handle back to her maiden name sometime last week.

While the rugby player said he has apologised to his wife and has “made it my mission to make it up to her for as long as I live”, Iva told News24 that she doesn’t think she will ever be romantically involved with Elton again.

She also said that she had her suspicions about the affair and that she is hurt and deeply disappointed in both Elton and Zeenat.

Iva added that her and Elton don’t have any plans to work on their marriage right now and that their main focus are their kids and Elton’s career.

I am not a drug addict

The rugby player also cleared the air about rumours that he is a drug addict with mental health issues.

Jantjies said he checked himself into the Harmony Clinic rehabilitation centre in Cape Town for the past 21 days due to injuries he sustained in January during a Boks game and to treat his insomnia, as he has been reliant on sleeping pills for most of his life.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers