Not wasting a good outfit: Mia le Roux to wear gowns meant for Miss Universe at Cape Town Fashion Week

Miss SA Mia le Roux will participate at this year's Cape Town Fashion Week, wearing a gown meant for Miss Universe.

If Miss South Africa Mia le Roux had fears of wasting her good outfit meant for the Miss Universe contest on an insignificant day, after withdrawing from the competition.

Those fears were shrunk by the opportunity to wear the gown at the Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW).

“I am so excited to announce that I will be showcasing my national costume and one of my evening gowns at Cape Town Fashion Week,” said Le Roux.

Le Roux will be on the runway at CTFW’s The Edit Spring Summer 24 where she will reveal her Miss Universe national costume and other evening gowns that she would have worn at the pageant.

Withdrawing from Miss Universe

The 28-year-old unexpectedly pulled out of the Miss Universe pageant recently held in Mexico, citing struggles with vertigo.

“Many of you would have seen the video I made about vertigo while I was in Mexico at Miss Universe,” she said in statement on social media announcing her withdrwal from the competition that was eventually won by Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

“Vertigo is a condition where it feels like you are dizzy, and there is a sense of the world spinning around you.”

Dresses get time to shine

During her farewell before flying out to Mexico in October, Le Roux showed off some of the outfits created for her to wear during her time in Mexico by Africa Fashion International (AFI).

Found in 2007 by Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, AFI has been a catalyst for progress in African fashion. AFI is the official fashion sponsor for Miss South Africa 2024, both under the Motsepe Group of Companies.

During the farewell held at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, only two outfits by the AFI Atelier designers were revealed.

“Countless of hours of work went into these two one-of-a-kind, magnificent pieces and I cannot wait to wear them proudly and share them with the rest of the world as well as the story behind them,” averred le Roux.

AFI’s Moloi-Motsepe said the organisation is proud to be supporting Le Roux in this manner.

“Despite the challenges Mia has faced, her resilience and grace continue to inspire, and we are honoured to provide a platform for her to share her story and this stunning design with the world.”

One of the gowns that Le Roux plans to wear was created in collaboration with Esther Mahlangu and brought to life by artisans and designers of the AFI Atelier, under the tutelage of AFI Creative designer and industry expert, Gavin Rajah.

“It reflects over 150 hours of meticulous craftsmanship. Each crystal and bead celebrates the rich cultural heritage of South Africa. We are committed to honouring African talent and creativity, and this collaboration is a testament to that vision,” averred Moloi-Motsepe.

