Tyla earns double nod at 2025 MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV VMAs are set to take place in September in New York.

South African pop sensation Tyla, real name Tyla Laura Seethal, has bagged two nominations at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Water hitmaker is nominated in the categories of Best Choreography and Best Afrobeats for her chart-topping single Push 2 Start.

The 2025 MTV VMAs are set to take place on 7 September at the UBS Arena in New York.

This year’s ceremony will also see the introduction of two new categories — Best Country Artist and Best Pop Artist.

ALSO READ: Tyla named among Variety’s 2025 Power of Young Hollywood honourees

Tyla: ‘God rushed the process for me’

In a recent interview on Apple Music’s Dotty Show, Tyla reflected on her whirlwind rise to global fame.

“I kind of had a way I wanted to do this and a way I thought things would’ve happened, but God obviously rushed that process for me. There were a lot of times where I felt like, damn, I wish I had a little bit more time before the world saw my rough drafts — before the world saw me figuring things out,” she said.

She added that she was still discovering herself when Water went global back in 2023.

“Because when Water blew up, I was still learning myself as an artist. I never had that much experience — until, obviously, I was thrown in the deep end with the Chris Brown tour, and then Water blew up.”

NOW READ: ‘I am appalled by the recent so-called apology issued’ — Nonn Botha on Open Chats Podcast