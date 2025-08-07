Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Tyla earns double nod at 2025 MTV VMAs

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

7 August 2025

02:32 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The 2025 MTV VMAs are set to take place in September in New York.

Tyla

Tyla on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Picture: Screenshot/X

South African pop sensation Tyla, real name Tyla Laura Seethal, has bagged two nominations at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Water hitmaker is nominated in the categories of Best Choreography and Best Afrobeats for her chart-topping single Push 2 Start.

The 2025 MTV VMAs are set to take place on 7 September at the UBS Arena in New York.

This year’s ceremony will also see the introduction of two new categories — Best Country Artist and Best Pop Artist.

ALSO READ: Tyla named among Variety’s 2025 Power of Young Hollywood honourees

Tyla: ‘God rushed the process for me’

In a recent interview on Apple Music’s Dotty Show, Tyla reflected on her whirlwind rise to global fame.

“I kind of had a way I wanted to do this and a way I thought things would’ve happened, but God obviously rushed that process for me. There were a lot of times where I felt like, damn, I wish I had a little bit more time before the world saw my rough drafts — before the world saw me figuring things out,” she said.

She added that she was still discovering herself when Water went global back in 2023.

“Because when Water blew up, I was still learning myself as an artist. I never had that much experience — until, obviously, I was thrown in the deep end with the Chris Brown tour, and then Water blew up.”

RELATED ARTICLES

NOW READ: ‘I am appalled by the recent so-called apology issued’ — Nonn Botha on Open Chats Podcast

Read more on these topics

awards music Tyla

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Inside Ramaphosa’s call with Trump over devastating tariffs
South Africa Illegal mining leaving Gauteng schools on shaky ground
Lotto PowerBall player wins R124 million, here’s what banking app they used
South Africa SA ‘deeply concerned’ by Eswatini’s decision to house dangerous criminals
News Lesufi suspends two community safety officials amid financial irregularities probe

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp