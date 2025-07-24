Tyla named among Variety’s 2025 Power of Young Hollywood honourees

Tyla will be honoured alongside other rising stars, including Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, The White Lotus star Sam Nivola and others.

South African music sensation Tyla has been named one of Variety’s 2025 Power of Young Hollywood honourees.

She joins a select group of rising stars recognised for their influence, success, and cultural impact across the entertainment landscape.

Variety’s annual list highlights emerging talent shaping the future of the industry.

ALSO READ: From haircare to cars: Five SA celebs who recently secured major brand deals

Tyla will be honoured with fellow rising stars in August

Tyla will be honoured alongside other rising stars, including Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and The White Lotus star Sam Nivola, to name a few.

The highly anticipated 2025 Power of Young Hollywood party, presented by SanDisk, will take place on 7 August in Los Angeles.

The event will feature a red carpet, a cocktail hour, and a “class photo” of all the 2025 Young Hollywood honourees featured in the issue.

Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh said the Young Hollywood issue remains one of the publication’s most anticipated releases, spotlighting the next generation of industry leaders.

“Variety’s Young Hollywood issue is one of our favourite tentpole franchises, and our class of 2025 represents the future of the industry.

“We are thrilled to toast our cover stars Tyla, Finn Wolfhard and Sam Nivola, and to publish our must-read ’40 Under 40′ list celebrating Hollywood’s new power players.”

NOW READ: Halala: Wedding bells for Zodwa Wabantu