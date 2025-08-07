‘I am appalled by the recent so-called apology issued’ — Nonn Botha on Open Chats Podcast

Botha, who identifies as a coloured person, said Open Chats Podcast should be cancelled because of their insensitivity.

Seasoned broadcaster Nonn Botha has added her voice to the growing call for the Open Chats Podcast to be cancelled following derogatory comments made on the podcast about coloured people.

“I am appalled by the recent so-called apology issued by the Open Chats Podcast. It was a pathetic and insulting attempt to brush over vile, deeply offensive comments made about the coloured community,” said Botha, telling The Citizen.

Open Podcast’s 128th episode caused outrage after they insinuated that coloured people practice incest and that they are ‘crazy’.

Following the uproar from political parties, civil society and the general public, the Open Podcast released a statement apologising.

“We would like to clarify that Open Chats Podcast does not promote or support racism or discrimination, as seen in previous episodes, we have had a wide range of guests on the show, including our coloured community in numerous episodes,” read the podcast’s statement.

The platform sought legal advice from Snail Attorneys, who also released a statement of apology on the podcast’s behalf.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said the comments were racist and said he was planning on taking legal action against the podcast.

On Thursday morning, the ANC and the EFF had also released statements rebuking the comments.

‘But we are entertainers’

True to Botha’s outrage, in a recent episode of Open Chats Podcast, one of the co-hosts of the show, Mtho, didn’t seem to have any remorse about his comments.

“I was saying it as a joke. You can tell that I’m joking, said Mtho.

“Bra, it was the first time that I saw a reel that had coloured comments,” Mtho said about the outrage they faced.

“I think you guys always say things that are out of pocket [out of line/insensitive] all the time,” said one of the girls who co-hosts the show.

In response to criticism, The Open Chats Podcast has apologized for causing offense to the Coloured community, acknowledging the need for respectful dialogue on sensitive topics



"The intention was never to cause harm or disrespect the Coloured community”



“But we are entertainers,” Mtho said. “I’m scared of coloureds, after watching Kings of Joburg chief.”

Three of the four hosts of the recent episode said people were too sensitive. Not bothered by how his initial comments made people feel, Mtho continued with shaming coloureds.

“Me, when I date a coloureds chief, I first deal with the colouredness first. Take it outside, she must stay black. Coloureds are too much, they think everything is war, that’s the problem.”

The EFF’s Statement Condemning Despicable Stereotyping of Coloured People on “Open Chats” Podcast



Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday morning, Botha said Mtho’s words weren’t just reckless.

“They were loaded with harmful stereotypes that have long dehumanised and marginalised our people,” said the broadcaster.

‘Enough is enough’

Botha identifies as a coloured person. She was born in the Vaal to Motswana mother and a coloured father.

“What’s more enraging is the sheer lack of accountability and genuine remorse in his response. This isn’t a ‘teachable moment’ — it’s a moment for consequences.”

“We are tired. Tired of being the butt of jokes. Tired of the lazy narratives. Tired of the systemic disrespect. Our humanity is not up for debate or entertainment.”

The broadcaster called for Open Chats Podcast to be cancelled. “This podcast does not deserve a platform. Let that show be cancelled. Enough is enough.”

