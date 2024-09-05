Attendees encouraged to wear traditional attire to Jessica Mbangeni’s memorial service

The Mbangeni family expressed the significance of honouring the praise singer in a manner that reflects her life’s passion.

The memorial details for the late praise singer, poet, and cultural advocate, Dr Jessica Mbangeni, have been announced.

The service will be held on Friday, 6 September, in Johannesburg at the Dr John Kani Theatre in The Market Theatre complex.

In an official statement, the family highlighted that the memorial service will honour Mbangeni’s life and contributions to the cultural and creative sectors.

As per the family’s statement, the theme for the event is traditional attire, honouring Mbangeni’s unwavering dedication to her culture and heritage.

The Mbangeni family expressed the significance of honouring her in a manner that reflects her life’s passion.

“She was more than just a world-renowned praise singer and musical maestro; she was a cultural cornerstone, a beacon of hope, and an unstoppable force for artistic expression and advocacy.

“Her artistic brilliance transcended genres, and her powerful voice resonated with the spirit of the nation, celebrating the richness of our heritage while addressing contemporary social issues with grace and eloquence.

“She was a proud ambassador of her culture and our nation, and we feel it is fitting to honour her in a way that reflects her life’s work and passion,” read the statement.

The family also shared their plans to celebrate Mbangeni’s life beyond South Africa, with an additional memorial set to take place in Jamaica on Sunday, 8 September.

ALSO READ: DJ Fresh on Thabiso Sikwane’s death: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Gogo Skhotheni’s son to be laid to rest this weekend

Meanwhile, DJ and sangoma Tumi “Gogo Skhotheni” Motsoeneng has announced the funeral details for her son, Monde Jr Shange.

The three-year-old will be laid to rest on Saturday, 7 September, in Mpumalanga.

Monde Jr passed away on Monday, 2 September, at the Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital.

“The family kindly asks for privacy as they navigate this deep and painful loss. We ask for your understanding and compassion in giving them the space they need during this difficult time of grieving,” the statement released on Tuesday.

NOW READ: ‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ scoops a few nods at this year’s Saftas as nominees are announced