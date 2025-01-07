Celebs And Viral

Braai-novation! Capetonians turn old stove into a sizzling masterpiece [VIDEOS]

Braai the beloved oven? A video of two men having a full-on braai using a repurposed stove has sizzled into viral status.

Where tradition meets innovation: The two-plate braai (top left); the braai oven and the drive-braai. Pictures: TikTok and Instagram screengrabs

There is one thing that is irrefutable… And it is that South Africans can braai! This proudly South African tradition unites us all, sparking some rather special “braai moments”.

Take for instance the innovative makeshift braai which two Cape Town residents MacGyvered from an old stove’s oven section.

Yep, you read that right —– they threw some charcoal in the oven and created a lekka braai party — both inside the oven and on the stove top.

braai oven viral video cape town
Braai ‘gees’: Some Capetonians showed off their innovative spirit by turning an old stove into a working braai. Pictures: TikTok screengrabs/ @nakeznails139

The viral TikTok video posted by @nakeznails139 is a veritable feast of sizzling meat, earning high praise from braai enthusiasts on the video-sharing platform.

WATCH: ‘Only in Cape Town’ braai oven in action

Well, one thing’s for sure — these Cape Town residents proved that where there’s a will, there’s definitely a way! Take a look at the viral video below…

@nadznails139 #capetownsouthafrica🇿🇦 #fyp #anythingispossible ♬ original sound – Daiy Abrahams TDM

‘Geniuses’: Mzansi in love with ‘braai oven’

@MrRay: Can’t wait for my mom’s old stove to stop working. I already use her old freezer for my tools’ storage.

@waarheid_maak_seer: “Only in Cape Town will you find geniuses like these. Ons maak ñ plan!”

@Maggy: “This I saw some time ago and it’s exactly what I’ll do with mine.”

@Irene_Hugo: “Why am I only seeing this now? I threw my stove away…

No braai stand? No problem…

Then there was the curious case of a res student throwing a braai for her friends on a two-plate stove.

Take a look at the TikTok video posted by @rea_kantoro:

@rea_kantoro The show must go on.😭👍🏼#satiktok🇿🇦 ♬ original sound – Pst. Solomon Solomon

The ‘drive braai’

Back in 2023, a viral video showcasing two daring individuals cooking a full spit braai on the back of a bakkie while driving through the streets of Johannesburg, proved there’s an Ultimate Braai Master spirit in every South African!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cooking on Coals Events (@cookingoncoalsevents)

