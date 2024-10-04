The Ultimate Braai Master Live: Braaing for a good cause

South Africans are known for their goodwill and their liking for braaing. The Ultimate Braai Master Live (UBMLive ) event combines the two and encourages people to braai for a good cause.

“The fundraising element is unique in that we offer schools, clubs, charities, et cetera, an opportunity to sell tickets to their communities at the same price as we sell them but we offer those schools, etcetera, a discount when they purchase the tickets,” comic and braai master Chris Forrest told The Citizen.

The Ultimate Braai Master Live is inviting organisations, schools and community groups to be part of Ultimate Braai Master Live 2024 from 25 to 27 October at Montecasino to raise funds while enjoying the pastime.

The event was found by the comedian together with his wife Tabitha Hoy-Forrest.

“This way they don’t have to add on an additional cost to the ticket price and bump up the ticket price, we actually absorb the 20% discount that we give the schools and they get to claim that back on ticket sales,” said Forrest.

This year alone they’ve already had buy in from schools and individuals who want to raise some funds for various projects; they pay R120 per ticket and they sell them for R150 and get to keep that extra 20% (R30).

“We have also found that communities like this way of fundraising as it isn’t just a matter of donating to yet another cause, the buyers get to do something fun while helping a charity at the same time,” he said.

Second year

The first UBMLive fundraiser took place at the same venue last year where they had a few primary schools who took up the offer as well as a couple of children’s homes.

“This year, we went bigger and contacted more schools and more organisations who we thought would benefit from this type of fundraising,” averred Hoy-Forrest.

She said in 2023 they had just over 4000 people at UBMLive. “We are hoping to double that, if not more,” Hoy-Forrest said.

“Chris and I have always supported various charities as well as being very hands on with our own children’s’ school fundraising initiatives. However we found it difficult to support everyone who contacted us,” said Hoy-Forrest about their inspiration for fundraising.

“By offering this type of fundraising vehicle, we found we could involve so many more organisations who needed the help and weren’t sure how to start. This is a very easy way of earning some much needed income with very little work from the fundraising organisation.”

“Not only will you get the best braai food and entertainment, but you’ll also be raising money for something important, “said Forrest.

The event’s line-up of will include comedians, headlined by the seasoned funny man Dave Levinsohn.

We’ll also have food demos from braai legends like Pete Goffe-Wood and Benny Masekwameng, family-friendly activities, and vendors showcasing all things braai—from spices to accessories.

“What better way to give back than by sharing a laugh, flipping some steaks, and enjoying the ultimate braai experience?” Forrest said.

