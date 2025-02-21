Suspect to appear in court after racial slurs on social media

A man was arrested and is set to appear in court after a viral social media video contained racially inflammatory remarks.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the Western Cape commercial crimes unit launched an investigation after a formal complaint against the suspect.

Details of the video

In the video, the suspect reportedly expresses his dissatisfaction with the state of South Africa. He made derogatory statements about a specific racial group.

According to Saps spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, that “specific racial group” intended to harm white people. The suspect explicitly detailed the nature of the perceived threats.

“The remarks in the video whose basis is not apparent, explicitly detail the type of harm that white people are set to suffer at the hands of black people,” says Potelwa.

He further urges white citizens to “wake up from their slumber”.

Additionally, the video contains insulting references to two politicians who are named in the footage.

Warning on social media conduct

The police confirmed that the suspect was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. He now faces charges of crimen injuria and contravening aspects of the Cyber Act.

Potelwa indicated that further charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement officials have reiterated the need for responsible social media use.

“A stern warning is issued to all social media users to engage on platforms responsibly. Failure to do so will have dire consequences,” Potelwa said.

