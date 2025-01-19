Nurses’ union backs healthcare worker in viral video incident at Midrand clinic

The union emphasised that despite the heated exchange, the patient's constitutional right to healthcare services was not denied.

The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU) has expressed its support for a nurse who appeared in a controversial viral video recorded by a Zimbabwean patient at Halfway House Clinic in Midrand on Thursday, 16 January.

According to YNITU’s media statement released on Friday, the widely shared video was carefully cropped to show only a portion of an hour-long confrontation.

The union emphasised that despite the heated exchange, the patient’s constitutional right to healthcare services was not denied.

“The Nurses in South Africa through their vigorous training understands that section 27 of the Constitution provides that everyone has the right to have access to health care services,” the union’s statement read.

Midrand clinic background of the nurse vs patient incident

According to the statement, the nurse reacted the way she did because she was “provoked” by the patient.

“She reported this incident to her superior with no assistance and had no choice but to stand firm and defend herself.”

Watch the video below:

WATCH | A Zimbabwean woman's experience at a medical facility in Midrand, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/CQ8WPGiHGJ — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) January 16, 2025

According to YNITU’s statement, the incident unfolded around 1 PM when the nurse, who had just completed her morning patient roster, was called back from lunch by her line manager to attend to additional patients.

Among them was a reportedly impatient individual demanding priority treatment.

The situation escalated when the Zimbabwean patient, described as a regular clinic user with a history of targeting the same nurse, entered the consulting room while filming.

Witness statements gathered by the union said the patient demanded immediate attention and a referral to see a doctor at another facility, disrupting an ongoing consultation.

ALSO READ: Two security guards suspended after dragging patient across Western Cape hospital floor

Physical confrontation and social media impact

YNITU said its investigation revealed that the confrontation turned physical, with the patient allegedly preventing the nurse from leaving the room to seek assistance.

However, the viral video begins only after the nurse had managed to exit the room and was speaking with her line manager on the phone.

“We understand and accept the presumption of innocence as the legal principle. However, in this instance, we are standing firmly behind the officer as a moral principle,” YNITU secretary-general Lerato Mthunzi told The Citizen.

Systemic healthcare challenges

Mthunzi highlighted broader systemic issues, explaining: “The South African health system is strained and the strain that the health system is experiencing is based on lack of human resources, material resources, and either a plethora of factors.

“I’m highlighting the two because this is the main thing that causes the frustration of the community we serve and all the frustrations that are experienced by the community using public facilities.”

She further pointed out that nurses, as frontline workers, often bear the brunt of public frustration.

“The first line of attendance or the people in the front line are always nurses. Anger and those outbursts are projected on them. Incorrectly so, because all this frustration of lack of resources, you know, bad infrastructure and lack of material resources. It’s the responsibility of the Department of Health that is not able to provide so that the healthcare system has got steady and sound processes and systems.”

ALSO READ: Plans in place to renovate General De La Rey Hospital after flooding – Motsoaledi

Nurses workload and quality of care

Discussing the impact on healthcare quality, Mthunzi noted that nurses often have to deal with a lot of patients with limited resources and capacity.

“When ratios are supposed to be maybe one is to 13 a day, a nurse would see more than 100 patients a day. And that compromises the quality of care that is given to them, to the patients.

“And I mean, then the treatment that is giving is that of substandard because it’s more on quantity rather than quality.”

Legal proceedings and patient behavior

According to the YNITU SG, the nurse has since pressed charges against the patient for assault.

Mthunzi also revealed that the patient also faces additional charges filed by another patient who was forced out of the consulting room during the incident.

She explained that demanding specific care and priority treatment is a common challenge: “The issue of patients demanding that their care rendered to them is done the way they want, demanding referrals and wanting to be prioritised is a daily occurrence.”

ALSO READ: Western Cape hospital launches investigation after patient dragged across the floor by security

Healthcare system reforms needed

Looking at solutions, Mthunzi concluded: “Yes, I think on paper, we are a country that is very good at writing policies and systems, but implementation is the problem. Look, putting policies to prevent similar occurrences, that is, is there and it can still be proved or can be done.

“The issue here is that our clinics need security. We need Management that is present, that is responsive when help is required.”

The union emphasised that the incident highlights the need for a zero-tolerance policy against threats and assaults on healthcare workers, while also calling for improved security measures and management support in healthcare facilities.

NOW READ: Midrand suspect found with ’10 million child pornography images and videos’ arrested (PICS)